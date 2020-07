1 / 7

Actors we would love to see Deepika Padukone sharing a screen with

Deepika Padukone is surprising us with every passing day this lockdown. Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak, co-starring Vikrant Massey. Up ahead, the actress has films lined up ahead including '83 with Ranveer Singh which she is also co-producing and Mahabharat from Draupadi's point of view. She is currently preparing herself for Shakun Batra's movie with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is slated to release on February 12, 2021. Deepika Padukone has always been vocal about important topics. Padukone shared how she coped with depression during a 'professional high'. She was diagnosed with depression in 2014. The popular star shared that she considered herself lucky that her mother had spotted her symptoms and urged her to seek professional medical help. Deepika Padukone has taken efforts to spread awareness about mental health and in light of Sushant Singh Rajput's recent death, everyone has been talking about it. For someone who has been a survivor of depression and also makes efforts to raise a voice against the same through her Live Love Laugh Foundation, the actress even shared a video from her conversation with mental health experts. The actress who has undoubtedly won hearts all across the country with her characters on screen is a film producer and entrepreneur as well. The beautiful actor from Bengaluru owns her own clothing line and her own production house. Deepika has in the past also penned down columns for women's health and fitness. Deepika Padukone stepped into showbiz after her successful modeling career. And it was in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om that Deepika made her debut as a leading lady opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The actress who has more than 30 films to her credit has amazing on-screen chemistry with every actor she has acted opposite, Today we have these photos of the actress sharing a frame with actors with whom fans wish she shares a screen soon. Check them out.

Photo Credit : APH Images