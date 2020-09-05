/
When Deepika Padukone wore an embellished floral headband at the MET Gala 2019 and looked like royalty
Deepika Padukone is one of the stylish stars of Bollywood. Today, we take a look at her stunning appearance at the MET Gala 2019. From head to toe, Deepika looked breathtakingly beautiful.
September 5, 2020
