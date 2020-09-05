When Deepika Padukone wore an embellished floral headband at the MET Gala 2019 and looked like royalty

1 / 6

A look at Deepika Padukone's MET Gala 2019 appearance

Deepika Padukone is one of the successful stars of Bollywood. The dimpled beauty is known to have achieved success on her own in the industry. Deepika made her acting debut with the Kannada film, Aishwarya. She made her Hindi film debut with Om Shanti Om in which she played a dual role and starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Arjun Rampal. Om Shanti Om did well at the box office and Deepika won hearts with her performance in the same. It was just the beginning as the actress later went on to star in many films which went on to become successful. She did films like Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Chhapaak and more. She also starred in the Hollywood film, XXX: Return of Xander Cage co-starring Vin Diesel, Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev and others. Apart from being known as a brilliant actress, she also creates buzz due to her stylish appearances. From rocking a casual look in the most stylish way to pulling off a traditional outfit like no other, Deepika knows how to slay! She also often gets highly trolled for her choice of outfits. At the launch of the L'Oreal Paris Cannes Collection, Deepika spoke about receiving flak for her fashion. She said, "There will be days when you will like my dress and there will be days when you won't. But I am not dressing for you my love, I am dressing for myself. So, as long as I am having fun, nothing else matters." The actress' international red carpet appearances never fail to impress. She has worn some beautiful outfits and given us moments to drool over her. With every outfit one at a time, Deepika has proved she's truly a fashion icon. Today, we take a look at her stunning appearance at the MET Gala 2019. From head to toe, Deepika looked breathtakingly beautiful. She caused a storm with her hair accessory that resembled a crown. Without any futher ado, let's take a look at her pictures.

Photo Credit : Getty Images