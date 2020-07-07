When Deepika Padukone wore a jacket worth over Rs 1 lakh and shook a leg with Kartik Aaryan at the airport

1 / 10

Take a look at these snaps of Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan grooving to a song at the airport

Deepika Padukone's humour has always surprised her fans and co stars. The actress' wish for her husband actor Ranveer Singh on his birthday recently caught a lot of attention when she shared a picture and quoted"The light of my life. The centre of my universe. I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance," now this was her lovely wish for her husband but then she added "As for the rest, I'll tell you in person! I love you! #happybirthday." which revealed her humorous side once again. The actress who is using this lockdown productively as she is engaging herself in reading the scripts of her upcoming movies and preparing herself for her roles. Deepika also revealed her expert culinary skills by serving her lovely husband with Italian cuisine which Ranveer flaunted proudly on his social media. Deepika also started her own quarantine special series about how she is utilizing her lockdown. Deepika who has worked immensely to change the way people look at mental health in the country also conducted a video conference with doctors talking about suicide after the recent news of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise which shocked the entire nation. Deepika used this time to reconnect with her memories and she also posted some throwback snaps of herself. We surely miss witnessing this star in her various stylish avatars from the red carpet to her promotional events. Her airport style is always on point and is in fact admired by a lot of her colleagues from the industry. Last year, she was yet again spotted in a stylish avatar at the airport in a stunning red bomber jacket worth more than a lakh but that's not all that made headlines. The actress spotted actor Kartik Aaryan and immediately requested him to teach her the hook step of his song "Dheeme Dheeme" from his movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. Today, take a look at the fun banter of the two actors at the airport through these throwback snaps.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani