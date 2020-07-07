Advertisement
When Deepika Padukone wore a jacket worth over Rs 1 lakh and shook a leg with Kartik Aaryan at the airport

Deepika Padukone stepped out in a pricey jacket as she met actor Kartik Aaryan at the airport and shook a leg to his song Dheeme Dheeme in these throwback pictures.
1955 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Take a look at these snaps of Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan grooving to a song at the airport

    Deepika Padukone's humour has always surprised her fans and co stars. The actress' wish for her husband actor Ranveer Singh on his birthday recently caught a lot of attention when she shared a picture and quoted"The light of my life. The centre of my universe. I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance," now this was her lovely wish for her husband but then she added "As for the rest, I'll tell you in person! I love you! #happybirthday." which revealed her humorous side once again. The actress who is using this lockdown productively as she is engaging herself in reading the scripts of her upcoming movies and preparing herself for her roles. Deepika also revealed her expert culinary skills by serving her lovely husband with Italian cuisine which Ranveer flaunted proudly on his social media. Deepika also started her own quarantine special series about how she is utilizing her lockdown. Deepika who has worked immensely to change the way people look at mental health in the country also conducted a video conference with doctors talking about suicide after the recent news of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise which shocked the entire nation. Deepika used this time to reconnect with her memories and she also posted some throwback snaps of herself. We surely miss witnessing this star in her various stylish avatars from the red carpet to her promotional events. Her airport style is always on point and is in fact admired by a lot of her colleagues from the industry. Last year, she was yet again spotted in a stylish avatar at the airport in a stunning red bomber jacket worth more than a lakh but that's not all that made headlines. The actress spotted actor Kartik Aaryan and immediately requested him to teach her the hook step of his song "Dheeme Dheeme" from his movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. Today, take a look at the fun banter of the two actors at the airport through these throwback snaps.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    Deepika's wish came true

    Deepika Padukone's request came true as both the actors met each other at the Mumbai airport and were snapped by the paparazzi as Kartik taught her the steps.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    What was Deepika's wish actually?

    While requesting Kartik to teach her, Deepika had written a few days before meeting Kartik, "@kartikaarayn will you please teach me the Dheeme Dheeme step? I want to take part in the #dheemedheemechallenge!!"

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    Deepika's stunning airport look

    Dressed in a basic white top and blue denim pant, Deepika amped up her look as she wore a striking red jacket and sunglasses.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    Kartik Aaryan's casual style

    Kartik looked stylish in a purple and green oversized bomber jacket as he taught the Padmavat actress the hook steps of his song.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 6 / 10
    How Kartik responded to her request

    Replying to Deepika's request on social media, Kartik had obliged to her request and replied, "Ji zarur. Aap jaldi pick kar lengi. Bataiye kab."

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Deepika Padukone's fun dance session

    The two stars came together and looks like Deepika had a lot of fun as she learned the hook step of the song as we can see in her expressions here.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    The price of her jacket will blow your mind

    The actress wore an Off-White's logo padded red bomber jacket from off white which was worth INR 1,04,330.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    Deepika picking up Kartik's moves

    Deepika impressed Kartik as she excelled in the dance step almost immediately.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    Deepika Padukone declared the time and place

    Deepika declared that she will meet Kartik on December 1st, 9 AM to learn the hook step and the actor obliged her request and reached on time to meet her.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

