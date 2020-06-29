/
When Deepika Padukone's 'RK' tattoo broke the internet as she made a stunning red carpet appearance at Cannes
Deepika Padukone is often hailed for her spectacular fashion choices. Here's taking you down the memory lane to the time Deepika donned a thigh-high slit green gown to the Cannes red carpet. However, what stole the show was her 'RK' tattoo! Check it out.
Ekta Varma
When Deepika's 'RK' tattoo made headlines
Deepika Padukone is the apt epitome of beauty and versatility. The Om Shanti Om debutante has truly made her mark in this industry after a career span of over a decade. The Chhapaak actress has delivered some terrific performances in films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Cocktail to name a few. From walking the international red carpets to starting up her foundation and many other impeccable achievements, she is a queen in all rights. The actress enjoys a huge fan following. From kids, youngsters to elders, she rules the hearts of all! The actress also has a great sense of style and fashion. Be it her airport looks, red carpets, parties or a casual outing, Deepika has never failed to leave us stunned with her fashion game. She is a true blue fashionista and a bonafide diva. On the other hand, her husband and actor Ranveer Singh is well known for his quirky looks that take over the internet and make headlines! Do you ever wonder if the diva gets influenced by his style? Here's what she had to say, "I wear a white shirt and blue jeans and everyone's like so boring, why can't she try something fun. And then when I try something fun they are like oh now she's trying to be like her husband. She should just stick to doing the classic stuff that she always does. What do you want?" The actress is also a big-time ethnic fan and pulls off traditional looks like no one else. From a saree, churidar, simple salwar kameez to heavily embellished lehengas, she personifies grace and beauty. Deepika looked stunning at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet back in 2017. The actress opted for a green gown designed by Brandon Maxwell and is already getting appreciation on social media. However, what stole the show was her 'RK' tattoo! Check out photos.
Ravishing appearance
The Bajirao Mastani star has impressed the fashion police with her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2017 red carpet.
Striking a killer pose for the shutterbugs
The diva is striking a perfect pose for the cameras.
Stunning as ever
Deepika had sported a couple of looks earlier in the day, and both were appreciated by fashion critics. The actress had stunned us on Day 1 in a marsala hued tulle gown by Marchesa from their Fall 2017 collection.
Getting the perfect click for the dress
Isn't she gorgeous?
A glimpse of the tattoo
She looks stunning no matter what!
Flaunting the perfect outfit
The actress makes sure to flaunt her outfit with grace!
A clear snap of the tattoo
The Padmaavat actress got inked many years ago when she was dating actor Ranbir Kapoor. However, post their separation, Deepika had modified the tattoo.
Accessories on point
Sporting De Grisogono diamonds with Chloe Gosselin shoes and wearing her hair in a sophisticated high updo, her overall look oozed glamour and panache.
Fitness goals
She is one of the fittest stars in the industry.
Nailing the makeup
Keeping the look graceful yet upbeat, Deepika sported smokey eyes. She flaunted a nude pout along with a dewy complexion.
