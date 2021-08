1 / 6

Demi Lovato's stunning hairstyles

Demi Lovato has turned a year older! The singer and songwriter has always spoken up against injustices and made sure they live life on their own terms, and fans have always supported Demi and showered her with immense love due to these reasons. Earlier, they came out as non-binary and informed everyone that they have changed their pronouns to they/them. However, they also shared a post with theirs fans where they stated that all they ask for is respect, even if their fans make mistakes in using their pronouns. Demi has also opened up about their relationship with Max Ehrich, and when they had to break their engagement off because Demi knew they wanted to explore their gender more, but felt like they were suppressing themself while being in a relationship. While Demi and Max are not together anymore and the former hasn't revealed about dating anyone else as yet, Demi has opened up on being themself without any hindrances now. Amid all this, the singer has also changed their hairstyle quite a lot of time, and fans have enjoyed checking their pictures out. On the occasion of their 29th birthday, here are some of Demi's selfies where they are flaunting their unique hairstyles:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES