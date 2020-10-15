Advertisement
Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich: Engagement to ugly split, EVERYTHING to know about their controversial relationship

From lyrics about her ugly breakup in her song to what actually went down between Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich. See details.
47763 reads Mumbai Updated: October 15, 2020 11:22 am
  • 1 / 10
    All about Demi Lovato and Max Enrich's split

    All about Demi Lovato and Max Enrich's split

    Demi Lovato just gave a groundbreaking performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. The actress also sent a direct message to the current President of the United States in her new song. Demi Lovato took a powerful stand against President Donald Trump during the Billboard Music Awards with the debut performance of her politically-charged single “Commander in Chief.” To get started with her song, the lyrics are "Commander in Chief, honestly, if I did the things you do, I couldn’t sleep. Seriously, do you even know the truth? We’re in a state of crisis, people are dying, while you line your pockets deep, Commander in Chief. How does it feel to still be able to breathe?” Demi was seen in a bright midnight blue ensemble with diamond necklaces as she sang the powerful song. The Disney star has been making headlines quite a lot lately post her split from fiance Max Enrich. On 24th September, the tabloid confirmed that Lovato and Ehrich were calling broke up, just two months after Ehrich proposed. They began dating in March and had even celebrated their 6-month anniversary. "It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," the insider said at the time while confirming the news. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together," the source added. Today, take a look at the key highlights of what actually went down between the celebrity couple.

    Photo Credit : Max Enrich's instagram

  • 2 / 10
    The beach proposal

    The beach proposal

    Demi Lovato was on cloud nine following her engagement to Max Ehrich in the month of July. The former Disney Channel star took to Instagram to share pics from Ehrich's dreamy beach proposal from July 22nd.

    Photo Credit : Max Enrich's instagram

  • 3 / 10
    The Selena Gomez news

    The Selena Gomez news

    According to several reports,Ehrich’s alleged old tweets about Lovato’s former bestie Selena Gomez resurfaced. Max was seen praising Selena and declaring to marrying her. Demi responded to the old viral video saying “It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have a conflict that’s between them NOT YOU,” she wrote on September 14. “While on one hand I understand and have compassion for those who are so horrified at the reality of 2020 that they gotta distract themselves with doctored images in order to not focus on how bad these times are, but on the other hand, if you aren’t 13 years old trying to grasp the reality of right now, put on your adult underpants and write about what actually matters. Please.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Max leaving for Atlanta

    Max leaving for Atlanta

    The actor left to shoot for his movie in Atlanta and the distance started weighing down their relationship according to a report in US Weekly.

    Photo Credit : Demi Lovato's instagram

  • 5 / 10
    The social media unfollowing

    The social media unfollowing

    Max unfollowed Demi and also everyone else he followed on the social media app Instagram

    Photo Credit : Max Enrich's instagram

  • 6 / 10
    The two separate responses

    The two separate responses

    The actress was spotted by the paparazzi ditching her ring and sporting a “dogs over people” T-shirt while Ehrich was more direct with his social media response to the split, alleging that he came to know about the split from social media himself.

    Photo Credit : Max Enrich's instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Max shares his side of the story on social media

    Max shares his side of the story on social media

    “Imagine finding out about the status of your relationship through a tabloid,” he wrote on September 26 before referencing his upcoming film Southern Gospel. “… While your [sic] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people.”

    Photo Credit : Max Enrich's instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Max begs Demi to come back

    Max begs Demi to come back

    "Up … to this moment … we haven't spoken over the phone. I’m here in real time with y'all. I love Demetria and just want her to be healthy and safe,” he claimed on September 27. “If you're reading this … I love you always …unconditionally … no matter what."

    Photo Credit : Max Enrich's instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Demi releases her song inspired by the breakup

    Demi releases her song inspired by the breakup

    Demi releases her song "Still have me" with some emotional lyrics making it evident that it's inspired by her breakup.

    Photo Credit : Max Enrich's instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Max is spotted crying in the beach where he proposed Demi

    Max is spotted crying in the beach where he proposed Demi

    According to several online portals, the actor was seen sitting alone on the Malibu beach he proposed to Demi sobbing.

    Photo Credit : Demi Lovato's instagram

