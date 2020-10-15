Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich: Engagement to ugly split, EVERYTHING to know about their controversial relationship

1 / 10

All about Demi Lovato and Max Enrich's split

Demi Lovato just gave a groundbreaking performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. The actress also sent a direct message to the current President of the United States in her new song. Demi Lovato took a powerful stand against President Donald Trump during the Billboard Music Awards with the debut performance of her politically-charged single “Commander in Chief.” To get started with her song, the lyrics are "Commander in Chief, honestly, if I did the things you do, I couldn’t sleep. Seriously, do you even know the truth? We’re in a state of crisis, people are dying, while you line your pockets deep, Commander in Chief. How does it feel to still be able to breathe?” Demi was seen in a bright midnight blue ensemble with diamond necklaces as she sang the powerful song. The Disney star has been making headlines quite a lot lately post her split from fiance Max Enrich. On 24th September, the tabloid confirmed that Lovato and Ehrich were calling broke up, just two months after Ehrich proposed. They began dating in March and had even celebrated their 6-month anniversary. "It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," the insider said at the time while confirming the news. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together," the source added. Today, take a look at the key highlights of what actually went down between the celebrity couple.

Photo Credit : Max Enrich's instagram