Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Demi Lovato
/
Joe Jonas to Wilmer Valderrama; A look at Demi Lovato’s ex boyfriends as her romance heats up with Max Ehrich

Joe Jonas to Wilmer Valderrama; A look at Demi Lovato’s ex boyfriends as her romance heats up with Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato is currently the talk of the town for her super adorable PDA with her boyfriend Max Ehrich. Having said that, take a look at the popular singer's dating history.
652 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Take a look at Demi Lovato's list of exes

    Take a look at Demi Lovato's list of exes

    Demi Lovato is one of the most popular singers across the world. After appearing on the children's television series Barney & Friends she rose to prominence for her role as Mitchie Torres in the Disney Channel musical television film Camp Rock (2008) and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. Lovato is a pop, pop-rock, and R&B artist. The singer is currently making headlines for her endearing social media PDA with beau Max Ehrich. ET Online confirmed the couple first got together in March. The two have since fawned over each other on social media. Last month, the former Disney Channel star couldn't help but give Ehrich a sweet shoutout on his birthday, telling him she loved him. Lovato added that she felt "unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I’ve never felt before," even when she's makeup-free and in a bathing suit. "I can’t explain it or you.. you’re indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous," she noted, adding that he's a positive beam of light in her life and she can't wait to spend many more birthdays together. Singer Demi Lovato and actor Max Ehrich can't get enough of each other. The Sorry Not Sorry singer and the Young and the Restless star posted the cutest PDA-filled photo of themselves on Instagram on Friday. In the nighttime beachside snap, the lovebirds are all smiles as they lean in for a kiss. Lovato couldn't help but gush about her beau as she wrote, "This might be my favourite pic of us so far." She also thanked him for "making me the happiest I love you soooo much @maxehrich." Max left an adorable comment on the picture saying “I love you infinitely baby. Brb boutta kiss u.” The 29-year-old actor also posted the same photo, adding, "Mi Amor." To which Lovato commented, "I LOVE YOU." Having said that, take a look at the singer's past dating history.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 7
    Cody Linley

    Cody Linley

    Back in 2008, Cody Linley and Lovato went on a reportedly disastrous date. He told Seventeen that his car broke down on the way to pick Lovato up for the outing. The pair ended up making their way to a steak dinner. Sadly, the romance didn't last, but memories of the curfew-bending night are forever.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 7
    Trace Cyrus

    Trace Cyrus

    Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus' older brother dated for several months in 2009. But by July of that year, the Metro Station musician confirmed to People that the pair had split.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 4 / 7
    Joe Jonas

    Joe Jonas

    2010 was the year of Joe Jonas and Lovato dating in real life after co-starring in the Camp Rock films and touring together. They were in an on and off relationship and were constantly the talk of the town. Their friendship has endured. Lovato even congratulated Jonas on his 2017 engagement to Sophie Turner with a supportive Instagram comment.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 7
    Wilmer Valderrama

    Wilmer Valderrama

    In her 2017 documentary Simply Complicated, Lovato reflected on the beginning and end of her six-year relationship with Wilmer Valderrama. The pair announced their breakup in a joint statement to social media in 2016. "After almost six loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship," the statement read." Their friendship has reportedly endured.

    Photo Credit : Getty

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    Luke Rockhold

    Luke Rockhold

    Lovato's first post-Valderrama relationship came with UFC fighter Luke Rockhold. Their first public outing came in November at a UFC match at Madison Square Garden. TMZ reported their break up by January, linking Lovato to another pro athlete.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 7
    Mike Johnson

    Mike Johnson

    E! News reported in September that Lovato had gone on a date with former Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson. Their fling came after Lovato expressed interest in Johnson via her Instagram story. In October 2019, People confirmed the couple's break up,

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement