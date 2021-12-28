Denzel Washington Birthday: 6 ICONIC roles played by him that prove his exceptional acting skills

Denzel Washington may not be one of the top stars in Hollywood in terms of box office, but he is certainly among the top in terms of overall brilliance. Throughout his career, the actor has played a wide range of parts, from dramas to action films, from good guys to wicked men, and has consistently provided outstanding performances. Washington has had nine Oscar nominations for his performances and has won one of them. He's portrayed everything from real-life personalities to Spike Lee creations and over-the-top action heroes, and he's made each one unforgettable. On his 67th birthday today, we have lined up 6 best performances by the actor
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Denzel Washington directed this film, which was based on an article about the Wiley College debate club. Washington not only directed the picture (his second after Antwone Fisher), but he also appeared in it. Melvin B. Tolson was Washington's debate coach.
Denzel Washington portrayed real-life boxer Rubin "Hurricane" Carter in 1999. The film is about a former middleweight boxer who was wrongfully convicted of three murders in New Jersey. Washington completed extensive boxing training to prepare for this part.
Denzel Washington's final work with Spike Lee was the heist film Inside Man in 2006. The film marked a shift for Lee, as it was a more conventional heist picture starring Washington as an NYPD hostage negotiator.
Denzel Washington and Spike Lee collaborated in this biography about Malcolm X in 1992.
Denzel Washington experienced a streak of films in which he starred as an older action hero, frequently seeking to protect those in need. Tony Scott directs Man on Fire, which stars Washington as a down-on-his-luck former US Marine Corps officer named John Creasy.
This, like many of Washington's best performances, was based on the true story. This one was Herman Boone, a successful high school football coach who set out to integrate his football team as a form of protest against the real-life prejudice that was prevalent in his section of the country during the 1970s.