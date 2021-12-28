Denzel Washington Birthday: 6 ICONIC roles played by him that prove his exceptional acting skills

1 / 7

Denzel Washington Birthday

Denzel Washington may not be one of the top stars in Hollywood in terms of box office, but he is certainly among the top in terms of overall brilliance. Throughout his career, the actor has played a wide range of parts, from dramas to action films, from good guys to wicked men, and has consistently provided outstanding performances. Washington has had nine Oscar nominations for his performances and has won one of them. He's portrayed everything from real-life personalities to Spike Lee creations and over-the-top action heroes, and he's made each one unforgettable. On his 67th birthday today, we have lined up 6 best performances by the actor

Photo Credit : Getty Images