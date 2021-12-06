5 times Bigg Boss 15 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee made an impression in saree

Published on Dec 06, 2021 09:54 PM IST   |  3.9K
   
    Devo red saree

    The Bengali beauty and talented actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a quite popular name in the entertainment industry. She is often creating trends in her traditional attires and especially sarees. Here is a gorgeous look of the actress in a beautiful red saree and yellow sleeveless blouse.

    Photo Credit : Devoleena Bhattacharjee instagram

    Devo blue saree

    The actress is adding colors to life with this beautiful printed blue saree and pink blouse. Her pose against the beach is mesmerizing.

    Photo Credit : Devoleena Bhattacharjee instagram

    Devo red simple saree

    When it comes to simplicity, Devoleena surely knows how to ace it with this red elegant saree and hair in braids.

    Photo Credit : Devoleena Bhattacharjee instagram

    Devo white saree

    White is the color of purity and Devoleena Bhattacharjee is perfectly complementing the white saree with a designer blouse look.

    Photo Credit : Devoleena Bhattacharjee instagram

    Mettalic look Devo

    Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress is the perfect glam queen as she shimmers in this metallic design saree with a plunge neck line blouse.

    Photo Credit : Devoleena Bhattacharjee instagram