5 times Devoleena Bhattacharjee came to limelight in Bigg Boss 15

Devoleena Bhattacharjee had entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wildcard contestant, and ever since her entry, she has constantly been grabbing attention of the audience. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress is popular for her short tempered and strong personality. She is never afraid of speaking her mind and always stands her grounds. Here are 5 highlighted moments of the actress in the Bigg Boss 15 house.
Photo Credit : Devoleena Bhattacharjee instagram
The actress was seen losing her calm with Shamita Shetty when the latter talked rudely to her during the task. She gave it back to Shamita and proved that she will not tolerate rudeness.
Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram
She was seen getting into fight with Rashami Desai when she asked her about her relationship with Umar Riaz.
Devoleena and Nishant Bhat got into an ugly fight when Nishant accused her of not willing to get nominated.
The actress was also seem getting mad at Abhijit Bichukale for asking her for a kiss in a task. She warned him to stay in his limits.
Devoleena was also seen fighting with Pratik Sehajpal, for whom she has a soft corner. She had confessed that she is attracted to him in the Bigg Boss 15 house. She was seen crying as she felt that he was judging her during a task.