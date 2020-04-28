8 Times Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared zero makeup selfies and flaunted her beautiful skin; Check PHOTOS

1 / 8

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's no makeup looks

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one popular actress of TV. The beautiful actress rose to fame with the portrayal of Gopi bahu in the show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She completed five successful years of playing the protagonist on the show. She was last seen in Bigg Boss 13 and was one of the most loved contestants of the show. The actress is very active on social media and for a few days, she has been creating a buzz for various reasons. The actress' social media posts are an absolute treat to her fans. The actress is enjoying her quarantine period to the fullest and her social media posts are proof of the same. She recently took to her Instagram page and shared a series of pictures in which she can be seen wearing a light pink colored floral dress with dramatic sleeves. That's not all! The stunning actress also shared a video of herself grooving to the popular track Genda Phool featuring Jacqueline Fernandez which has been crooned by Badshah. Her version of Genda Phool is getting a lot of love and attention from her fans. Before Devoleena, many divas took up the challenge including Hina Khan, Himanshi Khurana, Monalisa, and Deepika Singh. However, speaking of Devoleena, as mentioned earlier, her social media posts are always a treat to her fans and followers. If you follow her on social media then you'd know, that time and again, she also keeps sharing her no makeup selfies. Many fans and followers of the actress always appreciate her for being her real self and flaunting her natural beauty. On that note, here are a few no makeup photos of the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress that you should not miss.

Photo Credit : Instagram