X
Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
/
8 Times Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared zero makeup selfies and flaunted her beautiful skin; Check PHOTOS

8 Times Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared zero makeup selfies and flaunted her beautiful skin; Check PHOTOS

Time and again, Devoleena Bhattacharjee keeps sharing her no makeup selfies. Many fans and followers of the actress always appreciate her for being her real self and flaunting her natural beauty. On that note, here are a few no makeup photos of the actress.
4416 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Devoleena Bhattacharjee's no makeup looks

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee's no makeup looks

    Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one popular actress of TV. The beautiful actress rose to fame with the portrayal of Gopi bahu in the show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She completed five successful years of playing the protagonist on the show. She was last seen in Bigg Boss 13 and was one of the most loved contestants of the show. The actress is very active on social media and for a few days, she has been creating a buzz for various reasons. The actress' social media posts are an absolute treat to her fans. The actress is enjoying her quarantine period to the fullest and her social media posts are proof of the same. She recently took to her Instagram page and shared a series of pictures in which she can be seen wearing a light pink colored floral dress with dramatic sleeves. That's not all! The stunning actress also shared a video of herself grooving to the popular track Genda Phool featuring Jacqueline Fernandez which has been crooned by Badshah. Her version of Genda Phool is getting a lot of love and attention from her fans. Before Devoleena, many divas took up the challenge including Hina Khan, Himanshi Khurana, Monalisa, and Deepika Singh. However, speaking of Devoleena, as mentioned earlier, her social media posts are always a treat to her fans and followers. If you follow her on social media then you'd know, that time and again, she also keeps sharing her no makeup selfies. Many fans and followers of the actress always appreciate her for being her real self and flaunting her natural beauty. On that note, here are a few no makeup photos of the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress that you should not miss.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Pretty sans makeup

    Pretty sans makeup

    The actress is looking beyond beautiful in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    The actress is looking gorgeous sans makeup.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    No makeup, no filter

    No makeup, no filter

    We love this no makeup, no filter snap of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    The actress' selfie is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    Devoleena has a pet dog named Angel. This selfie of the actress with Angel is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Stunning

    Stunning

    We love the zero makeup look of the actress in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Beautiful as ever

    Beautiful as ever

    How beautiful does she look sans makeup!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Katrina Kaif: Here\'s how to dress like the Bollywood star in all white outfits; Check Photos
Katrina Kaif: Here's how to dress like the Bollywood star in all white outfits; Check Photos
Disha Patani to Katrina Kaif: 8 swimwears donned by Bollywood actresses that are a must have for this summer
Disha Patani to Katrina Kaif: 8 swimwears donned by Bollywood actresses that are a must have for this summer
The Samantha Akkineni Effect: On her birthday, Here are 8 reasons why we are so obsessed with her
The Samantha Akkineni Effect: On her birthday, Here are 8 reasons why we are so obsessed with her
Kiara Advani: From a bold photoshoot to an intense scene in Lust Stories, 7 times the actress made headlines
Kiara Advani: From a bold photoshoot to an intense scene in Lust Stories, 7 times the actress made headlines
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan\'s lavish house is a dream of every aesthetic lover
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's lavish house is a dream of every aesthetic lover
Malaika Arora: Check out these 6 gorgeous lehengas donned by the stunning actress
Malaika Arora: Check out these 6 gorgeous lehengas donned by the stunning actress

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement