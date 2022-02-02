Bigg Boss 15’s Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh’s cute engagement pics

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is among the most popular actress in the television industry. She has been part of numerous TV shows, but she rose to fame with the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, where she played the role of Gopi. She was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15 as one of the wild card contestants. The actress recently declared her engagement with actor Vishal Singh.
Photo Credit : Devoleena Bhattacharjee instagram
Devoleena Bhattacharjee was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 15 house in the last week of the season. After her exit from the show, she had to undergo surgery, owing to which, she could not go to the finale. Presently she is in recovery after the surgery. In the engagement pictures shared by Devoleena, she is seen in her pajamas and wearing a comforting belt.
Vishal Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were part of the show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. The couple has known each other for a long time, but Devoleena has always been tight-lipped about her relationship.
Vishal proposed to Devoleena with a diamond ring and went down on his knee for the special moment. He also gifted her a beautiful bouquet.
After the proposal, the couple was seen enjoying the beautiful sunset and their special moment with wine glasses in their hand.