Bigg Boss 15’s Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh’s cute engagement pics

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal engagement

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 15 house in the last week of the season. After her exit from the show, she had to undergo surgery, owing to which, she could not go to the finale. Presently she is in recovery after the surgery. In the engagement pictures shared by Devoleena, she is seen in her pajamas and wearing a comforting belt.

Photo Credit : Devoleena Bhattacharjee instagram