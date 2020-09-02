Saath Nibhaana Saathiya star Devoleena Bhattacharjee's photos with her furry friend are beyond adorable

1 / 10

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's cute pics with her doggo

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the most talked about celebrities right now. The actress is back as Gopi Bahu in "Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2" and fans of the star are beyond excited and happy. For the uninitiated, the makers of the show had earlier confirmed about the second season of the show and now they shared a teaser promo which has increased the excitement level of the fans. The makers of the show are yet to announce the release date of the show. Sharing the promo on Instagram, Devoleena wrote, "We are back by popular demand." Devoleena, as we all know, has been creating a lot of buzz due to various reasons. The actress was a part of Bigg Boss 13 but her journey was short lived in the house. However, she managed to win hearts when she entered the controversial show hosted by Salman Khan. The actress enjoys a huge fan following so many of her fans were unhappy when she made an exit from the show because of her serious back injury. The actress returned to the show again and entertained her fans to the fullest. On the personal side, like we mentioned earlier, she enjoys a great fan following and is an avid social media user. The actress often shares her beautiful pictures on Instagram giving fans an insight into her life. Going by her Instagram posts, Devoleena is an animal lover. She also has a dog who she fondly calls Angel. She often shares pictures with her doggo. Speaking of that, let's take a look at some of her adorable moments with her furry friend.

Photo Credit : Instagram