Saath Nibhaana Saathiya star Devoleena Bhattacharjee's photos with her furry friend are beyond adorable

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya star Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a dog mom. She often shares pictures with her dog named Angel. Speaking of that, let's take a look at some of her adorable moments with her pet dog.
492 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Devoleena Bhattacharjee's cute pics with her doggo

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the most talked about celebrities right now. The actress is back as Gopi Bahu in "Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2" and fans of the star are beyond excited and happy. For the uninitiated, the makers of the show had earlier confirmed about the second season of the show and now they shared a teaser promo which has increased the excitement level of the fans. The makers of the show are yet to announce the release date of the show. Sharing the promo on Instagram, Devoleena wrote, "We are back by popular demand." Devoleena, as we all know, has been creating a lot of buzz due to various reasons. The actress was a part of Bigg Boss 13 but her journey was short lived in the house. However, she managed to win hearts when she entered the controversial show hosted by Salman Khan. The actress enjoys a huge fan following so many of her fans were unhappy when she made an exit from the show because of her serious back injury. The actress returned to the show again and entertained her fans to the fullest. On the personal side, like we mentioned earlier, she enjoys a great fan following and is an avid social media user. The actress often shares her beautiful pictures on Instagram giving fans an insight into her life. Going by her Instagram posts, Devoleena is an animal lover. She also has a dog who she fondly calls Angel. She often shares pictures with her doggo. Speaking of that, let's take a look at some of her adorable moments with her furry friend.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Too cute for words

    This pic is beyond cute.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Her BFF

    Devoleena captioned this photo as, "Just me and my love."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Stunning

    The actress looks stunning in a red outfit as she happily poses for the camera.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Instagram account

    For the unversed, Devoleena's doggo also has a private Instagram account. Devoleena shares adorable moments of Angel all the time.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Enjoying the view

    Devoleena is a dog mom and this pic is truly beautiful.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    All hearts

    Devoleena captioned this pic with a heart emoji.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Quarantine life

    Sharing this pic, Devoleena wrote, "My quarantine mode @angel_bhattacharjee they are not meant to be abandoned but to be loved and cared. And not to forget they don't spread #corona but love onlyyy love. love you meri shonuuuuuuuuuuu."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    At her casual best

    Dressed in a simple T-shirt and matching pajamas, Devoleena looks pretty.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    All things cute

    "Don't JUDGE, just LOVE," captioned Devoleena.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

