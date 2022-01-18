5 Interesting things about Atrangi Re star Dhanush

Dhanush is a famous South Indian actor who made his Bollywood debut with the film Raanjhanaa. He has also been featured in Bollywood movies like Shamitabh, and Atrangi Re. What made him a household name in the entire country was his song Kolaveri Di released in 2011, which broke many records. Here's a look at 5 interesting facts about Dhanush which you probably didn't know.
Photo Credit : Dhanush Instagram
Everyone knows him by the name Dhanush but his actual name is Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja. He changed his name as it was similar to actor Ilaya Thilagam Prabhu and actor-director Prabhudheva.
It is not known to many that Dhanush became an actor by chance. He had always dreamt of becoming a chef. However, he was destined to enter the film industry since he comes from a family of writers and directors.
Dhanush himself had written the lyrics of his popular song Kolaveri Di and that too in just six minutes.
The actor is an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, and in fact, he has also named his two sons Linga (synonymous with Shiv Lingam) and Yatra (pilgrimage).
Yes, it is actually a thing. The actor was honoured with the Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity Award by PETA in 2011.