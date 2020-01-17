Dhanush and wife Aishwarya share a loving bond with their family and THESE pictures are a proof

1 / 5

Dhanush and wife Aishwarya

Dhanush is one of the most celebrated actors in the South film industry. The actor had also made his Hollywood debut with the movie ‘The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir’. Dhanush acknowledges himself as a spontaneous actor - it’s something that his Tamil fans have loved, in films like Pudhupettai, Aadukalam and Vada Chennai. With time, Dhanush has grown not just as an actor, but also as a person. The evolving actor has a beautiful wife Aishwarya and is blessed with a loving family. On the work front, Dhanush’s movie Pattas just released today and has opened to thunderous responds from the audience and critics alike. Pattas also stars Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles as well. Dhanush’s wife Aishwarya was also seen enjoying the first-day first show of the film. On the personal side, Dhanush and Aishwarya are seen sharing some light moments with their kids, and their pictures are a treat to social media. We bring you some of the best memories captured.

Photo Credit : Instagram