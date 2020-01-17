Home
Dhanush and wife Aishwarya share a loving bond with their family and THESE pictures are a proof

On the personal side, Dhanush and Aishwarya are seen sharing some light moments with their kids, and their pictures are a treat to social media. We bring you some of the best memories captured.
    Dhanush and wife Aishwarya

    Dhanush is one of the most celebrated actors in the South film industry. The actor had also made his Hollywood debut with the movie ‘The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir’. Dhanush acknowledges himself as a spontaneous actor - it’s something that his Tamil fans have loved, in films like Pudhupettai, Aadukalam and Vada Chennai. With time, Dhanush has grown not just as an actor, but also as a person. The evolving actor has a beautiful wife Aishwarya and is blessed with a loving family. On the work front, Dhanush’s movie Pattas just released today and has opened to thunderous responds from the audience and critics alike. Pattas also stars Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles as well. Dhanush’s wife Aishwarya was also seen enjoying the first-day first show of the film. On the personal side, Dhanush and Aishwarya are seen sharing some light moments with their kids, and their pictures are a treat to social media. We bring you some of the best memories captured.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Keeping all the love

    Aishwarya is seen sharing a light moment with her kids.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Like mom, like son

    The mother-son look like nerds while posing for a picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Selfie game on point

    Dhanush’s selfie with his kids is indeed adorable.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Teaching tech

    Aishwarya and her son share a loving bond.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

