Dhanush: From Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma, Bollywood stars we would like to see opposite the South star

1 / 6

Bollywood actresses we would love to see opposite Dhanush

Dhanush is breaking the internet yet again well it's not a new version of Kolaveri Di but his latest collaboration with actress Sara Ali Khan for Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re where we will be witnessing these stars paired up for the first time along with the Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar making a guest appearance but pivotal role. The actor has acted alongside Sonam Kapoor in the movie Raanjhanaa directed by Aanand L. Rai and he was also seen in the movie Shamitabh opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Actress Sara Ali Khan couldn't hide her excitement and shared a beautiful post on her social media quoting" I can’t believe my luck. My next film: ATRANGI RE. Blessed to be working with @aanandlrai sir. In an @arrahman musical. And so thankful to have @akshaykumar sir join hands with the extremely talented and incredibly humble @dhanushkraja and myself."We can't wait to witness the magic of Sara and Dhanush on screen but we have a list of few Bollywood actresses as well who we would love to watch alongside Dhanush. Have a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram