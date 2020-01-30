Home
Dhanush: From Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma, Bollywood stars we would like to see opposite the South star

After Ranjhanaa opposite Sonam Kapoor, Dhanush will be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Atrangi Re. We have a list of these actresses we would love to see opposite the South superstar.
1593 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Bollywood actresses we would love to see opposite Dhanush

    Bollywood actresses we would love to see opposite Dhanush

    Dhanush is breaking the internet yet again well it's not a new version of Kolaveri Di but his latest collaboration with actress Sara Ali Khan for Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re where we will be witnessing these stars paired up for the first time along with the Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar making a guest appearance but pivotal role. The actor has acted alongside Sonam Kapoor in the movie Raanjhanaa directed by Aanand L. Rai and he was also seen in the movie Shamitabh opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Actress Sara Ali Khan couldn't hide her excitement and shared a beautiful post on her social media quoting" I can’t believe my luck. My next film: ATRANGI RE. Blessed to be working with @aanandlrai sir. In an @arrahman musical. And so thankful to have @akshaykumar sir join hands with the extremely talented and incredibly humble @dhanushkraja and myself."We can't wait to witness the magic of Sara and Dhanush on screen but we have a list of few Bollywood actresses as well who we would love to watch alongside Dhanush. Have a look.

  • 2 / 6
    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma's chemistry with the South superstar would be fun to watch. Both the actors are flexible with their roles and we would love to witness the two in a romantic movie.

  • 3 / 6
    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday's freshness on-screen alongside Dhanush's adaptability as an actor would be something exciting.

  • 4 / 6
    Shraddha Kapoor

    Shraddha Kapoor's South debut Saaho already broke box office records and we are sure fans will get nothing less than a blockbuster with a project starring Dhanush and Shraddha Kapoor.

  • 5 / 6
    Deepika Padukone

    What happens when the top actress of Bollywood teams with a South hitmaker? We get an unforgettable movie. We would love to witness these two talented stars collaborate for a Bollywood movie.

  • 6 / 6
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    The Queen of Bollywood alongside the Prince of Hearts from the South would be a delight to watch.

