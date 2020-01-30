/
/
/
Dhanush: From Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma, Bollywood stars we would like to see opposite the South star
Dhanush: From Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma, Bollywood stars we would like to see opposite the South star
After Ranjhanaa opposite Sonam Kapoor, Dhanush will be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Atrangi Re. We have a list of these actresses we would love to see opposite the South superstar.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1593 reads
Mumbai
Published: January 30, 2020 03:22 pm
-
1 / 6
-
2 / 6
-
3 / 6
-
4 / 6
-
5 / 6
-
6 / 6
Add new comment