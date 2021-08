1 / 5

Dhanush and his lungi aura

When a person hears south India, the first thing that comes to mind is lungi and then obviously sambar. But Lungi is the ultimate attire which never goes out of fashion for any south Indian person. From puja to the wedding, lungi is one thing men carry at almost every occasion with so much grace and in that matter, our south actors aren't any less. Especially the Tamil actors. From Dhanush to Mammootty, these actors have proven that a basic south Indian attire like plain Lungi and white shirt can do wonders anytime and anywhere. Dhanush is one such actor who dons a lungi for every Pooja ceremony of his film and Sivakarthikeyan is the ultimate icon for this attire, who can look best. Mammootty is another legendary actor who oozes oomph to the simple lungi attire with his aura. Many South celebs including Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Suriya, Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth and many others have worn lungi on many occasions. Today we shall look at such actors who wore a lungi and proved that it is the best South Indian attire, which defines fashion and simplicity.

Photo Credit : Dhanush Instagram