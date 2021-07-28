Dhanush's 5 Lesser Known Facts: From his real name to being forced into acting

Advertisement
Dhanush is his stage name, which he decided to change after entering into the film industry. Here's a look at a few such lesser-known facts about your favourite actor that might leave you surprised.
17726 reads Mumbai Updated: July 29, 2021 10:03 am
  • 1 / 5
    Dhanush photo

    Real name is Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja

    Dhanush is one of the most successful actors in Tamil cinema today and has won million hearts with his gripping performances in films like Asuran, Maari 2, Jagame Thandhiram, Vada Chennai, Maari, Maari 2 among many. He is not only popular down South but even among the Hindi speaking audience after his Bollywood debut with Aanand L Rai's Raanjhanaa (2013). He has teamed up with Aanand L. Rai yet again for his film Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. Dhanush has a lot of projects in the kitty. He also has a South film titled Maaran that the audience is eagerly looking forward it. Well, the Kollywood star has earned an immense fan following across India. His fans are always curious to know anything and everything about him. However, there are a few facts about him that many might not know. Dhanush is his stage name, which he decided to change after entering into the film industry. His real name is Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja. Here's a look at a few such lesser-known facts about your favourite actor that might leave you surprised.

    Photo Credit : Dhanush Instagram

  • 2 / 5
    Dhanush lesser known facts

    Actor by chance

    Not many know, Dhanush ended up being an actor by chance. He had always planned on becoming a chef. Dhanush was forced to get into acting since he comes from a family of directors and writers.

    Photo Credit : Dhanush Instagram

  • 3 / 5
    Dhanush Kolaveri Di song

    SIX MINUTES!

    Did you know Dhanush himself had actually penned the lyrics of his famous song 'Kolaveri Di' in just six minutes?

    Photo Credit : Dhanush Instagram

  • 4 / 5
    Dhanush with his two sons

    Lord Shiva devotee

    Dhanush is an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva and in fact, he has named his two sons Yatra (pilgrimage) and Linga (synonymous with Shiv Lingam).

    Photo Credit : Dhanush Instagram

  • 5 / 5
    Dhanush with his father-in-law and superstar Rajinikanth

    Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity

    Dhanush has won the 'Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity' award by PETA in 2011.

    Photo Credit : Dhanush Instagram

