Dhanush's 5 Lesser Known Facts: From his real name to being forced into acting

Real name is Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja

Dhanush is one of the most successful actors in Tamil cinema today and has won million hearts with his gripping performances in films like Asuran, Maari 2, Jagame Thandhiram, Vada Chennai, Maari, Maari 2 among many. He is not only popular down South but even among the Hindi speaking audience after his Bollywood debut with Aanand L Rai's Raanjhanaa (2013). He has teamed up with Aanand L. Rai yet again for his film Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. Dhanush has a lot of projects in the kitty. He also has a South film titled Maaran that the audience is eagerly looking forward it. Well, the Kollywood star has earned an immense fan following across India. His fans are always curious to know anything and everything about him. However, there are a few facts about him that many might not know. Dhanush is his stage name, which he decided to change after entering into the film industry. His real name is Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja. Here's a look at a few such lesser-known facts about your favourite actor that might leave you surprised.

Photo Credit : Dhanush Instagram