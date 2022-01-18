PHOTOS: 5 beautiful family moments of Dhanush with ex-wife Aishwayaa

1 / 6

Dhanush & Aishwaryaa family moments

Dhanush is one of the popular stars in the South industry and is also creating waves in Bollywood with his talent and brilliant performances in Hindi films. Dhanush announced separation from his wife and superstar Rajinikanth’s eldest daughter Aishwaryaa on Monday. They have parted ways after 18 years of marriage. Dhanush took to his social media to share the official announcement and asked his fans to respect their decision and requested privacy to deal with this development in their lives. The note read, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents, and well-wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate…Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better.” The couple grew from friends, lovers, partners to parents, their journey has been wonderful and set major relationship goals. Here are some of the most cherished moments of the couple. Take a look at the pics here:

Photo Credit : Aishwaryaa Instagram