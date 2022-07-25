Vaathi to Naane Varuven: 5 exciting projects of Dhanush no movie buff should miss

1 / 5

Forthcoming films of Dhanush

Even after being in the industry for such a long time, Dhanush is one of the busiest stars in the fraternity. At the moment, the versatile actor is juggling multiple projects. His current lineup includes the social drama Vaathi, suspense thriller Naane Varuven, musical comedy Thiruchitrambalam, period action drama Captain Miller and the Hollywood spy thriller The Gray Man. Dhanush will be essaying vivid characters in all of these ventures and will be seen exploring various genres. He will be seen as a teacher in Sir and will play the dual roles of two lookalikes in Naane Varuven. On a different front, Dhanush will adopt an action avatar for his Hollywood drama, The Gray Man. Let us check out some more details about the star's forthcoming dramas.

Photo Credit : Dhanush Twitter