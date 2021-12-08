5 Photos of Dharmendra Deol with Hema Malini prove they are a match made in heaven

    5 Pictures of Dharmendra and Hema Malini that prove they are a perfect match

    The Bollywood film industry is crammed with love stories that convinced us that if two hearts truly love each other, nothing can stop them from getting together. One of those made in heaven couples is Dharmendra Diol and Hema Malini. The super cute love story of Bollywood's Dream Girl and He-Man made everyone believe in fairytales and dreamy love stories. Here’s a look at adorable pictures of yesteryear stars Hema Malini and Dharmendra that are too cute to miss.

    Photo Credit : Hema Malini's Instagram

    Dharmendra and Hema Malini's super romantic pose

    In the picture, Dharmendra and Hema Malini can be seen happily posing for the camera. Hema Malini donned a white and blue salwar suit and left her hair loose while Dharmendra stood next to her donning an olive green full-sleeved T-shirt.

    Photo Credit : Hema Malini's Instagram

    Evergreen couple Dharmendra and Hema

    Hema Malini and her husband Dharmendra are all smiles in this adorable picture. In the click, the veteran actress can be seen sporting a golden and grey suit with a matching stole, while Dharmendra can be seen looking dapper donning a jacket with a brown scarf and pants.

    Photo Credit : Esha Deol Takhtani's Instagram

    The made in heaven jodi

    The couple was incredibly famous back in the days as they did various movies together and later when they tied the knot, their fans couldn't be happier. Even today, Hema and Dharmendra’s chemistry as Basanti and Veeu is the most remembered one.

    Photo Credit : Hema Malini's Instagram

    Veeru and Basanti twinning in red

    The picture of the couple standing in front of the cake is too cute to miss. The veteran actress was seen twinning in red with her husband Dharmendra.

    Photo Credit : Hema Malini's Instagram

    A family picture

    Dharmendra and Hema Malini are undoubtedly one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood film industry. In the picture, we see Hema Malini and Dharmendra holding their daughters Esha and Ahana.

    Photo Credit : Hema Malini's Instagram