Dharmendra & Hema Malini Wedding Anniversary: Couple's 5 priceless pics with daughters Esha Deol & Ahana Deol

Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s priceless pics with Esha Deol and Ahana Deol

Bollywood is an industry which has witnessed several iconic couples both off and on the screen. These couples have never missed a chance to make heads turn with their sizzling chemistry. Amid this, there has been a couple who has not just won hearts with their onscreen equation but has also dished out major relationship goals off the screen. We are talking about Dharmendra and Hema Malini. The veteran actors had met for the first time on the sets of their 1970 release Tum Haseen Main Jawan and as per media reports, Dharmendra lost his heart to Hema Malini during the shooting. However, it is reported that love blossomed between the two in the early 70s and they were set to be dating each other at that time. Although Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and had kids with her, he decided went on to tie the knot with Hema Malini in 1980 against all the odds. In fact, Hema and Dharmendra also are proud parents of daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol and they are often seen enjoying family time together. On the occasion of Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s anniversary today, we bring you some of their priceless pics with Esha and Ahana:

Photo Credit : Ahana Deol Instagram