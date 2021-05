1 / 6

Pictures of Dharmendra’s gorgeous farmhouse

Dharmendra is one of the most popular and evergreen actors in Bollywood. His contribution to the Hindi cinema have always been praised by the audience and his contemporaries from within the industry. He is considered to be one of the most successful and prolific actors in the history of this country’s cinema. Having been in this industry for over five decades, Dharmendra has successfully created a huge fanbase for himself and also worked hard to earn a luxurious lifestyle for himself. Along with having a beautiful house in Mumbai, the actor also owns a huge farmhouse in Lonavala. During the pandemic, the veteran star went into a “self-quarantine” mode and spent most of his time at his beautiful farmhouse. Scrolling through the actor’s official social media handle, one can wasily come to know that Dharmendra loves indulging in fun and different activities at his reportedly 100-acre farmhouse. He also often shares pictures of his house giving major farmhouse inspiration to the actor’s fans and followers who love the interiors of the Bollywood personality’s farmhouse. Here are pictures from inside Dharmendra’s farmhouse that his fans and followers would definitely like to see. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Dharmendra Instagram