Dharmendra's cute moments with Hema Malini

Veteran actor Dharmendra, born as Dharam Singh Deol, celebrates his 85th birthday today. Fans and followers are pouring love on the actor on his special day. Dharmendra, who is also known as the He-Man of Bollywood first made his debut with Arjun Hingorani's Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. Post his debut film, his life changed as he went on to star in many movies and successfully carved a niche for himself in the industry. Some of his films include Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Dharam Veer, Seeta Aur Geeta, Pratigya, Ghazab, Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana series and more. The actor recently announced the sequel of his hit film 'Apne', which featured him alongside Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher and Katrina Kaif. Fans of the veteran actor are beyond happy and eagerly waiting for the film. On the personal side, as we all know, he is happily married to Hema Malini. They are one of the power couples of Bollywood. Their love story is one of a kind. On the occasion of Dharmendra's birthday, check out his pictures with Hema Malini.

Photo Credit : Ahana Deol Instagram