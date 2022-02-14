Valentine's Day special: 5 Evergreen couples of Bollywood

From dozens of train scenes to loads of filmy drama, the Bollywood film industry has portrayed a series of iconic pieces of love and romance. The filmy world has showered love sequences and has portrayed fairytale stories most realistically and dramatically and still continues to do so. However, the love stories have evolved and generations of actors had come and gone, the most adorable thing lies in the fact that some of them have found their true love in their acting journey. Here's a look at some Bollywood couples who proved that true love exists in real life too.
Photo Credit : Hema Malini's Instagram
This is one of the most legendary real-life love stories of Bollywood that could fail any other filmy love story. Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur when he fell in love with Hema. When his first wife Prakash refused to give divorce, he instead of forcing her, changed his region to Islam which allowed him to do second marriage with Hema Malini.
Their love story might not be the most romantic one but surely it teaches what commitment means. The actor was already committed to Sunita when he fell in love with his co-star Neelam Kothari. While he was in true love with Neelam, he decided to fulfill his commitment towards Sunita and sacrificed his love to marry Sunita.
Photo Credit : Govinda Instagram
Dilip Kumar tied the knot with Saira Bano when he was 44 years old while Saira was only 22 years old. Saira fell in love with Dilip Kumar and proved that love has no age bars. Although it was not love at first sight for both, the two succeeded in establishing an example of a devoted relationship towards one another.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk
Kirron and Anupam Kher last year celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary together. The two often share adorable unseen throwback pictures on social media to bring back the memories and celebrate their togetherness.
Photo Credit : Kirron Kher Instagram
Shah Rukh is equally romantic in both reel and real life. Gauri and Shah Rukh's relationship had gone through a lot of ups and downs including opposition from family and society but nothing could stop them from getting together. The couple tied the knot in the year 1991 and since then have been serving major couple goals.
Photo Credit : Gauri Khan's Instagram