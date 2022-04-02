5 Mushy pictures of parents-to-be Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora

1 / 6

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are among the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. The couple is elated as they will be becoming parents soon. They announced the news on social media with a cute picture of themselves with a sonography report. They met on the sets of their show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg and fell in love. They dated for some time and finally, he proposed marriage in 2016. The duo loves to go on trips and share their mushy pictures on social media. Here is a glimpse of a few.

Photo Credit : Dheeraj Dhoopar instagram