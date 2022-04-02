5 Mushy pictures of parents-to-be Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are among the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. The couple is elated as they will be becoming parents soon. They announced the news on social media with a cute picture of themselves with a sonography report. They met on the sets of their show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg and fell in love. They dated for some time and finally, he proposed marriage in 2016. The duo loves to go on trips and share their mushy pictures on social media. Here is a glimpse of a few.
It is a picture from their Diwali celebrations as they are dressed in traditional attire. Dheeraj wrote, “My Happy Diwali”.
It is a cute and goofy picture of the couple as they are hugging. He wrote, “I love you 3000”.
It is an adorable picture of the couple as they celebrated 12 years of being together. He captioned, “Okay ! I try & not make a big deal out of this day (this is the day me & @dheerajdhoopar met 12 years ago) but the instafam always does, they call it #viraj day & always touch our hearts with their messages/posts/edits. Beyond grateful for having @dheerajdhoopar in my life & equally for having all you loving people. So here’s a post for thanking you all for making it special always #beforeafter #10yearchallenge #viraj”
In the mushy picture, Dheeraj has lifted Vinny as they kiss each other. He posted, “You’re my favourite. My fav pair of eyes to look into. My fav name to see appear on my phone. My fav way to spend an afternoon. You’re my favourite everything. Happiest Birthday Sweetheart.”
It is a beautiful picture of the couple from their Holi celebrations as they join hands and come closer. He wrote, “Love filled Holi.”