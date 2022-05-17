5 PICS that prove Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora's love for beaches

    Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is married to Vinny Arora for over five years, has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, the couple is entering a new phase of their lives very soon as they are expecting their first baby in August this year. The couple is among the coolest and most popular real-life couples in the telly world. They met on the sets of their show Maat Pita Ke Charno Mein Swarg. They tied the knot on November 16, 2016, and often dish out major relationship goals on social media. The couple is very fond of travelling and they often visit beaches for a relaxing and to spend quality time together.

    In the picture, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are seen enjoying themselves by the beach and are in their beachwear. Both of them sported sunglasses as they posed for the camera.

    In the picture, the couple looks adorable as they are seen in a relaxed mood by the beach and enjoying the sunset.

    In the picture, the stunning couple is seen standing on a rock and hugging each as they look towards the beach. Vinny’s head is rested on Dheeraj’s chest.

    In the picture, Dheeraj and Vinny are seen twinning in blue swimsuits as they walk out of the water hand in hand.

    In the picture, the couple looks adorable as they hug each in the water and shared a laugh as they have the best time of their lives.

