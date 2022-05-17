5 PICS that prove Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora's love for beaches

1 / 6

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora's love for beaches

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is married to Vinny Arora for over five years, has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, the couple is entering a new phase of their lives very soon as they are expecting their first baby in August this year. The couple is among the coolest and most popular real-life couples in the telly world. They met on the sets of their show Maat Pita Ke Charno Mein Swarg. They tied the knot on November 16, 2016, and often dish out major relationship goals on social media. The couple is very fond of travelling and they often visit beaches for a relaxing and to spend quality time together.

Photo Credit : Dheeraj Dhoopar instagram