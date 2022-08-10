5 Times Dheeraj Dhoopar pampered wife Vinny Arora during her pregnancy

1 / 6

Dheeraj Dhoopar pampered wife Vinny Arora during her pregnancy

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora’s happiness knows no bounds as the couple has embraced parenthood for the first time. Their baby boy was born on August 10, 2022. The duo is excited to enter this new phase of their lives. Dheeraj and Vinny had announced their pregnancy a few months back on social media. They had also hosted a baby shower which was attended by their family and close friends. The duo enjoyed each and every moment of this journey and also shared it with their fans. Here is a look into their sweet pregnancy journey.

Photo Credit : Dheeraj Dhoopar instagram