5 Times Dheeraj Dhoopar pampered wife Vinny Arora during her pregnancy

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora’s happiness knows no bounds as the couple has embraced parenthood for the first time. Their baby boy was born on August 10, 2022. The duo is excited to enter this new phase of their lives. Dheeraj and Vinny had announced their pregnancy a few months back on social media. They had also hosted a baby shower which was attended by their family and close friends. The duo enjoyed each and every moment of this journey and also shared it with their fans. Here is a look into their sweet pregnancy journey.
Photo Credit : Dheeraj Dhoopar instagram
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 star Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora made the announcement with her sonography photos as they enjoyed their beach vacay.
The adorable couple is happy as both of them placed their hands on the baby bump.
Photo Credit : Vinny Arora instagram
Dheeraj and Vinny are not shy of PDA and often share pictures and videos of themselves on social media. Here the couple shared a sweet kiss as Vinny flaunted her baby bump.
The couple had a beautiful baby shower and looked stunning in white outfits. While Vinni sported a white sharara, Dheeraj looked dapper in white sherwani.
Since it’s the first baby of the couple, they wanted to be well prepared. Vinny looks adorable in a yellow short frill dress.