5 Times Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar looked dapper in black outfits

Published on Jun 03, 2022
   
    5 black outfits of Dheeraj Dhoopar

    Dheeraj Dhoopar is counted among the most stylish and popular actors of the telly industry. He became a household name with role of Karan Luthra in the daily soap, Kundali Bhagya. His pairing with Shraddha Arya has been a massive hit on social media and the on-screen pair enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The actor had recently quit the show after a long duration of almost 5 years. The actor loves to experiment with his styling and often offers glimpses of his different looks on social media. Here are 5 looks of the actor in black outfits.

    Photo Credit : Dheeraj Dhoopar instagram

    Rogue look

    The actor looks a stunner in black t-shirt and black bikers jacket and blue denims. He paired it with white shoes and black sunglasses.

    Photo Credit : Dheeraj Dhoopar instagram

    Black sherwani

    Kundali Bhagya actor looks dapper in black designer sherwani. There is embroidery work on chest area and on the sleeves.

    Photo Credit : Dheeraj Dhoopar instagram

    Stylish sweatshirt

    Dheeraj Dhoopar looks stylish in a black sweatshirt and denims. He shared in the captions, “Tell Vogue they need me for cover.”

    Photo Credit : Dheeraj Dhoopar instagram

    Black tee

    The actor has sported a cool and casual look in the picture with a plain black full sleeves T-shirt, with black beanie and denims.

    Photo Credit : Dheeraj Dhoopar instagram

    Semi-formal look

    The actor looks party-ready in this all-black semi-formal look. He has sported a black blazer with black trousers. He paired it with black formal shoes and stylish sunglasses.

    Photo Credit : Dheeraj Dhoopar instagram