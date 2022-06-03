5 Times Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar looked dapper in black outfits

Dheeraj Dhoopar is counted among the most stylish and popular actors of the telly industry. He became a household name with role of Karan Luthra in the daily soap, Kundali Bhagya. His pairing with Shraddha Arya has been a massive hit on social media and the on-screen pair enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The actor had recently quit the show after a long duration of almost 5 years. The actor loves to experiment with his styling and often offers glimpses of his different looks on social media. Here are 5 looks of the actor in black outfits.
Photo Credit : Dheeraj Dhoopar instagram
The actor looks a stunner in black t-shirt and black bikers jacket and blue denims. He paired it with white shoes and black sunglasses.
Kundali Bhagya actor looks dapper in black designer sherwani. There is embroidery work on chest area and on the sleeves.
Dheeraj Dhoopar looks stylish in a black sweatshirt and denims. He shared in the captions, “Tell Vogue they need me for cover.”
The actor has sported a cool and casual look in the picture with a plain black full sleeves T-shirt, with black beanie and denims.
The actor looks party-ready in this all-black semi-formal look. He has sported a black blazer with black trousers. He paired it with black formal shoes and stylish sunglasses.
