5 Times Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar looked dapper in black outfits

1 / 6

5 black outfits of Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar is counted among the most stylish and popular actors of the telly industry. He became a household name with role of Karan Luthra in the daily soap, Kundali Bhagya. His pairing with Shraddha Arya has been a massive hit on social media and the on-screen pair enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The actor had recently quit the show after a long duration of almost 5 years. The actor loves to experiment with his styling and often offers glimpses of his different looks on social media. Here are 5 looks of the actor in black outfits.

Photo Credit : Dheeraj Dhoopar instagram