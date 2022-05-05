9 times actor Kundali Bhagya’s Dheeraj Dhoopar made a style statement with his looks

1 / 10

Dheeraj Dhoopar made a style statement with his looks

Time and again Dheeraj Dhoopar has given us major style goals and this time around it is all about his sense of style when it comes to jackets. The western and even fusion, his jackets stand out and can give all fashion enthusiasts cues for various occasions. Dheeraj has a keen eye for jackets! His stylish and classy jackets are undoubtedly among his finest attires! He goes creative when it comes to traditional wear. He mixes and matches the fusion looks. He has even styled his traditional looks with prints. Well, we can surely see his love for prints. Dheeraj constantly receives messages from his fans and followers who praise his style on special occasions. Be it casual or traditional, Dheeraj knows how to put his most fashionable foot forward. Here are Dheeraj’s 9 fashionable looks that give the inspiration to carry it off in style.

Photo Credit : Dheeraj Dhoopar instagram