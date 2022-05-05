9 times actor Kundali Bhagya’s Dheeraj Dhoopar made a style statement with his looks

Time and again Dheeraj Dhoopar has given us major style goals and this time around it is all about his sense of style when it comes to jackets. The western and even fusion, his jackets stand out and can give all fashion enthusiasts cues for various occasions. Dheeraj has a keen eye for jackets! His stylish and classy jackets are undoubtedly among his finest attires! He goes creative when it comes to traditional wear. He mixes and matches the fusion looks. He has even styled his traditional looks with prints. Well, we can surely see his love for prints. Dheeraj constantly receives messages from his fans and followers who praise his style on special occasions. Be it casual or traditional, Dheeraj knows how to put his most fashionable foot forward. Here are Dheeraj’s 9 fashionable looks that give the inspiration to carry it off in style.
Photo Credit : Dheeraj Dhoopar instagram
In the picture, the actor looks charming in black attire but the main attraction is the leather-style jacket.
Dheeraj looks spectacular in peachy pink kurta pyjamas which he sported with a foil print half jacket. The actor paired the look with black shoes and black glasses.
For the look, Dheeraj sported maroon shirt and pants with a shimmery blazer. The look is perfect for weddings and parties.
The actor has donned a sporty look with a black biker jacket and blue denims. He paired the look with black sunglasses and white shoes.
In the picture, the actor is seen in a black outfit, and his designer blazer is making him stand out in the crowd.
The actor has sported a blue traditional outfit with a light blue shirt and a heavy embroidery work blazer.
The actor looked ravishing as he flaunted his abs in a multicolour oversized jacket, along with distressed denims. He paired it with yellow shoes and shades.
Dheeraj looked smart in a black formal outfit and black blazer. He paired it with white sunglasses.
He sported a black t-shirt and wore a heavy embroidery and zari work jacket which gave a royal appeal to the ensemble.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app