Aviators to rectangular glasses: Check out Dheeraj Dhoopar’s sunglasses collection to amp up your eye gear

Dheeraj Dhoopar sunglasses collection

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the top actors in the television industry. He made his acting debut in 2009 with Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. In his career of over a decade, Dheeraj has managed to carve a niche for himself with his impressive acting prowess and swag. He is a treat to watch on screen and often wins hearts with his style. Besides, Dheeraj is also known for his presence on social media and is also seen sharing stunning pics of himself. Dheeraj has also emerged as a style icon for his fans. He is adored by his massive fan following for being a trendsetter, especially in terms of fashion. Dheeraj is also known for his love for stylish sunglasses and is often seen grabbing attention for his collection. To note, the Kundali Bhagya actor had recently revealed that his collection of sunglasses includes 30 sunglasses that his wife Vinny Arora had gifted him on his birthday. So today, we give you a glimpse of Dheeraj Dhoopar’s sunglasses collection that you will definitely want for yourself.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla