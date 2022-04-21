Aviators to rectangular glasses: Check out Dheeraj Dhoopar’s sunglasses collection to amp up your eye gear

Published on Apr 21, 2022 05:18 PM IST   |  8.3K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 8
    Dheeraj Dhoopar sunglasses collection

    Dheeraj Dhoopar sunglasses collection

    Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the top actors in the television industry. He made his acting debut in 2009 with Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. In his career of over a decade, Dheeraj has managed to carve a niche for himself with his impressive acting prowess and swag. He is a treat to watch on screen and often wins hearts with his style. Besides, Dheeraj is also known for his presence on social media and is also seen sharing stunning pics of himself. Dheeraj has also emerged as a style icon for his fans. He is adored by his massive fan following for being a trendsetter, especially in terms of fashion. Dheeraj is also known for his love for stylish sunglasses and is often seen grabbing attention for his collection. To note, the Kundali Bhagya actor had recently revealed that his collection of sunglasses includes 30 sunglasses that his wife Vinny Arora had gifted him on his birthday. So today, we give you a glimpse of Dheeraj Dhoopar’s sunglasses collection that you will definitely want for yourself.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 2 / 8
    Wrap sunglasses

    Wrap sunglasses

    Dheeraj Dhoopar looked dapper in his red wrapped glasses as she posed in style.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 3 / 8
    Butterfly sunglasses

    Butterfly sunglasses

    The actor was seen wearing stylish white sunglasses which were broad-rimmed.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 4 / 8
    Retro style tinted aviators

    Retro style tinted aviators

    Dheeraj’s aviators added charm to his personality with his retro style twist.

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 8
    Rectangular sunglasses

    Rectangular sunglasses

    The Kundali Bhagya actor also has rectangular bold dark sunglasses in his collection which suits him pretty well.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Tinted bold rimmed sunglasses

    Tinted bold rimmed sunglasses

    In this pic, Dheeraj was seen wearing offbeat brown-tinted bold rimmed sunglasses which looked trendy and classy.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 7 / 8
    Tinted wrap

    Tinted wrap

    The TV star was seen wearing a tinted wrap as he posed with his wife Vinny Arora and it was certainly a stylish one.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 8 / 8
    Rimmed rectangular sunglasses

    Rimmed rectangular sunglasses

    Dheeraj looked uber cool in his blue Sandoz t-shirt and a pair of white-rimmed rectangular sunglass.

    Photo Credit : Rimmed rectangular sunglasses