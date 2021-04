1 / 8

Bollywood actors who slammed trolls

Ever since the world has gone digital, people have become more tech savvy. It has become very easy to connect with someone directly and have people know everything that is going on in the world. While it is a little simpler for the people who have the option of keeping their lives private if they wish to, it is the celebrities who are followed and talked about all the time on the internet. Many a times, fans and followers of celebrities say mean things about an actor’s work or the way they look, dress and talk by trolling them. Even though these celebrities avoid trolls, sometimes the actors feel that it is their responsibility to make these “fans” understand their point of view and not spread rumours on social media. Here are times when Bollywood celebrities gave it back to people for trolling them. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram