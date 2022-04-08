Dia Mirza and her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi’s FIVE priceless moments

1 / 6

Dia Mirza is a doting mum

Actress Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi had welcomed their son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, into their lives in May 2021. The couple announced the news to the world in an adorable post. For Vaibhav, Avyaan is his second child as he is already blessed with a daughter, Samaira Rekhi, from his first marriage. However, Dia Mirza is no less than a best friend to her step-daughter, Samaira Rekhi, and is often seen celebrating the presence of all her family members on social media. Dia, who has always championed all the environmental issues and has been on the mission to make it a better place, is gradually making her little boy acquainted with the natural world around. The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main actress has been enjoying every moment of her motherhood. From playtime to nature walks to sleeping together, the doting mother loves to spend quality time with her son and often takes her fans into her sweet world with her family. While Dia continues to celebrate her time with her son, we have curated five pictures of the mother-son duo that proves their inseparable bond.

Photo Credit : Dia Mirza Instagram