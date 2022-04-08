Dia Mirza and her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi’s FIVE priceless moments

Actress Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi had welcomed their son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, into their lives in May 2021. The couple announced the news to the world in an adorable post. For Vaibhav, Avyaan is his second child as he is already blessed with a daughter, Samaira Rekhi, from his first marriage. However, Dia Mirza is no less than a best friend to her step-daughter, Samaira Rekhi, and is often seen celebrating the presence of all her family members on social media. Dia, who has always championed all the environmental issues and has been on the mission to make it a better place, is gradually making her little boy acquainted with the natural world around. The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main actress has been enjoying every moment of her motherhood. From playtime to nature walks to sleeping together, the doting mother loves to spend quality time with her son and often takes her fans into her sweet world with her family. While Dia continues to celebrate her time with her son, we have curated five pictures of the mother-son duo that proves their inseparable bond.
Photo Credit : Dia Mirza Instagram
Dia shared an adorable picture wherein she can be seen standing with Avyaan in a baby carrier, sleeping peacefully as Dia gazes lovingly at him.
Dia Mirza had shared a cute video of her little son standing on the balcony and responding to the sweet cooing of the pigeons and other birds. Just like Dia, Avyaan is also a nature lover.
The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main actress loves to spend time with Avyaan all day and this picture proves their beautiful bond.
Dia Mirza is a doting mother and loves to capture candid pictures of her baby Avyaan.
Photo Credit : Dia Mirza's Instagram
Avyaan loves to take nature walks with mommy Dia. In this picture, the actress is seen playing with her baby boy amid the beautiful surroundings.
