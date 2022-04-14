Dia Mirza to Yami Gautam; Bollywood brides who ditched Sabyasachi on their D-day

1 / 6

A look at brides who did not wear Sabyasachi on their wedding

Weddings are one of the most special days for any bride. You are the main character at your wedding and all eyes are on you. The lehenga, make-up, hairstyle - everything becomes the talk of the town. And, our Bollywood brides are also one of us. Honestly, we do love Sabyasachi brides (pinky promise!). The kind of grace and elegance, it brings is beyond words. Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Patralekhaa, Katrina Kaif, Soha Ali Khan, Vidya Balan, Bipasha Basu, and others shone brightly on their D-day as a Sabyasachi bride and we all love their looks that it is so hard for us to choose one among them. But, lately, we have seen that some of our celebrity brides are taking a different path and are giving chance to other designers too. Celebrities such as Yami Gautam, Dia Mirza, Shibani Dandekar, Genelia Deshmukh, and Rhea Kapoor are among those who wore different designers than Sabyasachi and exuded charm on their special day. So, today, let us look at the Bollywood brides who ditched Sabyasachi and routed toward other designers on their big day.

Photo Credit : Dia Mirza Instagram