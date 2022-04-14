Dia Mirza to Yami Gautam; Bollywood brides who ditched Sabyasachi on their D-day

Weddings are one of the most special days for any bride. You are the main character at your wedding and all eyes are on you. The lehenga, make-up, hairstyle - everything becomes the talk of the town. And, our Bollywood brides are also one of us. Honestly, we do love Sabyasachi brides (pinky promise!). The kind of grace and elegance, it brings is beyond words. Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Patralekhaa, Katrina Kaif, Soha Ali Khan, Vidya Balan, Bipasha Basu, and others shone brightly on their D-day as a Sabyasachi bride and we all love their looks that it is so hard for us to choose one among them. But, lately, we have seen that some of our celebrity brides are taking a different path and are giving chance to other designers too. Celebrities such as Yami Gautam, Dia Mirza, Shibani Dandekar, Genelia Deshmukh, and Rhea Kapoor are among those who wore different designers than Sabyasachi and exuded charm on their special day. So, today, let us look at the Bollywood brides who ditched Sabyasachi and routed toward other designers on their big day.
Photo Credit : Dia Mirza Instagram
Yami Gautam looked THIS gorgeous without splurging all the money on a designer dress. She wore a traditional heirloom red silk saree and looked absolutely breath-taking.
Photo Credit : Yami Gautam Instagram
Dia Mirza's wedding was one of the most groundbreaking weddings of recent times. For her big day, she chose a red Banarasi saree from Raw Mango. With the elegance and charm, she gave major wedding inspo to all of us.
Genelia is married to her long-time boyfriend Riteish Deshmukh. For her Marathi wedding, she wore designer Ritu Kumar's creation. Nonetheless to say, she looked every inch beautiful on her wedding day.
Photo Credit : Riteish Deshmukh Instagram
Shibani went to unconventional route for her D-day and wore a red lehenga-gown with a corset-like blouse made from special French Chantilly lace and capped it with a long veil. The ensemble was custom-designed by Jade by Monica and Karishma.
Photo Credit : Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Not only did Rhea ditch Sabyasachi on her D-day but also pass the red color. She opted for an ivory Anamika Khanna lehenga and looked like an absolute dream.
Photo Credit : Rhea Kapoor Instagram
