Happy Birthday Dia Mirza: The actress' childhood photos will melt your heart with her cuteness

Take a look at Dia Mirza's childhood pictures

Dia Mirza, who is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood turns a year older today. The beautiful actress won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International 2000 and made her acting debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. The actress' performance in the film is remembered till date. Dia starred opposite R Madhavan in the same. Fans eagerly want them to collaborate again for a film. Post her debut film, Dia went to feature in many films including Dus, Lage Raho Munnabhai, Salaam Mumbai, Sanju and more. In her career, she has taken up many challenging roles and proved why she's one of a kind. She co-owned a production house, Born Free Entertainment, with her ex-husband Sahil Sangha. Post their divorce, she launched her own production house, "One India Stories" last year. She has been very active in the industry. She supports various causes and often shares her opinions on several issues. Fans love how she always speaks her mind. Dia is super active on social media. Being an active social media user, Dia keeps sharing her beautiful pictures and videos. She likes to keep her fans updated about her life. Today, as the gorgeous actress turns a year older, check out some of her adorable childhood photos.

Photo Credit : Dia Mirza Instagram