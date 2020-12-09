Advertisement
Happy Birthday Dia Mirza: The actress' childhood photos will melt your heart with her cuteness

The beautiful Dia Mirza turns a year older today. On the occasion of her birthday, check out her adorable childhood pictures.
  • 1 / 12
    Take a look at Dia Mirza's childhood pictures

    Dia Mirza, who is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood turns a year older today. The beautiful actress won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International 2000 and made her acting debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. The actress' performance in the film is remembered till date. Dia starred opposite R Madhavan in the same. Fans eagerly want them to collaborate again for a film. Post her debut film, Dia went to feature in many films including Dus, Lage Raho Munnabhai, Salaam Mumbai, Sanju and more. In her career, she has taken up many challenging roles and proved why she's one of a kind. She co-owned a production house, Born Free Entertainment, with her ex-husband Sahil Sangha. Post their divorce, she launched her own production house, "One India Stories" last year. She has been very active in the industry. She supports various causes and often shares her opinions on several issues. Fans love how she always speaks her mind. Dia is super active on social media. Being an active social media user, Dia keeps sharing her beautiful pictures and videos. She likes to keep her fans updated about her life. Today, as the gorgeous actress turns a year older, check out some of her adorable childhood photos.

    Photo Credit : Dia Mirza Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    Cute and how!

    Sharing this picture, Dia wrote, "A part of my childhood I had never seen in a photograph before ... So many of us take childhood pictures so much for granted. I have so few that whenever I happen to discover a new one (this was sent by my cousin) it means so much..."

    Photo Credit : Dia Mirza Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    An angel

    The actress is looking beyond adorable in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Dia Mirza Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    Mumma's girl

    This childhood snap of the actress with her mother is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Dia Mirza Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    Her favourite person

    Sharing this picture with her mother, Dia wrote, "My favourite teacher."

    Photo Credit : Dia Mirza Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    Awwdorable!

    Isn't she looking cute in this picture?

    Photo Credit : Dia Mirza Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    Cutest!

    Sharing this picture, Dia wrote, "This chair was made by my father, inspired by the harp! These images are the fragments of physical memory I hold on to... As a design artist he worked with locally available materials, always supported sustainable design and never took on a project if his values were undermined. Even when we needed the money. My father is my hero. #earlylearning."

    Photo Credit : Dia Mirza Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    Throwback!

    "All things bright and beautiful... all creatures great and small... Let the wonder in our hearts never cease to exist, let the child in us each day be born," captioned Dia.

    Photo Credit : Dia Mirza Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    Little Dia

    This picture will definitely melt your heart.

    Photo Credit : Dia Mirza Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Sisterhood

    The actress' smile in this snap is too cute to handle.

    Photo Credit : Dia Mirza Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    She's the cutest!

    "My most priceless possessions, old photographs. Specially the ones shot by my father #FridayFlashback #StayHome," captioned Dia.

    Photo Credit : Dia Mirza Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Her smile!

    "What would i say to my younger self? The Universe’s timing is always perfect, even if we don’t know it at the time. What would you say to your younger self? #ThrowbackThursday," captioned Dia.

    Photo Credit : Dia Mirza Instagram