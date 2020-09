1 / 7

Celebs who came out in support of Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has been creating a lot of buzz lately. For the uninitiated, a few days ago, in one of her tweets, Kangana compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and it irked Maharashtra's ruling party, Shiv Sena. The Queen actress received a lot of backlash from the political party. And yesterday, Kangana's office in Bandra's Pali Hill was sealed by the BMC, and she was also given a "stop work notice" for illegal construction. Today, while Kangana was on her way to Mumbai, she received yet another shock, as the BMC officials demolished her office. Soon, Kangana took to Twitter and wrote, "As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport,Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher." She further added, "I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now. #deathofdemocracy." Post that, many celebrities came out in support of the actress. From Dia Mirza to Rashami Desai, find out what celebrities tweeted in support of the star.

Photo Credit : Instagram