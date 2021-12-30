5 Interesting facts about Dilip Joshi

SAB TV's popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-watched shows on television. Dilip Joshi who plays the lead role in the show has managed to win millions of hearts. Owing to his terrific acting in the show, he is popularly referred as his character's name Jethalal by his fans. He began his acting career with the film Maine Pyar Kiya starring Salman Khan. He has featured in various movies but television became a game-changer for him. On that note, here are five interesting things about the most popular character on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi.
Photo Credit : Dilip Joshi's Instagram
Born in a Gujarati family, Dilip Joshi is married to Jaymala Joshi and has two kids Niyati and Ritwik Joshi.
Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal Champaklal Gada became a part of the TMKOC in 2008. Since then he has been making all of us laugh with his hilarious character. Even before this show, he worked in several films and serials.
The actor began his acting career as a theatre artist. He has appeared in many plays. He did his first play when he was 12. Due to which, he had to quit his studies in the middle.
Along with this, Dilip has also shared the screen with stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Speaking of films, he has also worked in popular movies like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Maine Pyar Kiya, Dil Hai Tumhaara, Humraaz, Fir Bhi Dil Hai Tumhaara, but the fame that his character Jethalal got is unmatchable.
Despite appearing in several serials and films, Dilip has struggled a lot in his career. There was a time when the actor had no work for over one and a half year. In 2008, the producers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah approached him for an audition.