5 Interesting facts about Dilip Joshi

Lesser-known facts about actor Dilip Joshi

SAB TV's popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-watched shows on television. Dilip Joshi who plays the lead role in the show has managed to win millions of hearts. Owing to his terrific acting in the show, he is popularly referred as his character's name Jethalal by his fans. He began his acting career with the film Maine Pyar Kiya starring Salman Khan. He has featured in various movies but television became a game-changer for him. On that note, here are five interesting things about the most popular character on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi.

Photo Credit : Dilip Joshi's Instagram