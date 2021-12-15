Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi daughter's wedding: 5 heartwarming moments from the festivities

Dilip Joshi, who is best known for his iconic character Jethalal in the series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, took to social media to share some adorable pictures from his daughter's wedding. The actor welcomed the newest member of the family Yashowardhan who is a filmmaker. The wedding of Dilip's daughter Niyati finally took place at Nasik followed by a grand reception. The candid moments from Niyati and Yashowardhan’s Gujarati wedding cannot be missed. Here’s a round of adorable pictures from Dilip Joshi’s daughter’s wedding celebration.
Photo Credit : Dilip Joshi/The Grape Studio's Instagram
The wedding pictures of Niyati and Yashowardhan are doing rounds on the internet and the heartwarming moments of the father-daughter duo certainly melted everyone's hearts. In the click, Dilip Joshi and his wife seem emotional seeing their little girl in a bridal look.
Dilip Joshi's daughter dazzled in a red and cream coloured saree with heavy zari embroidery work. She completed her look with a pair of earrings, a pearl neckpiece, and an elegant maang tika. The groom complemented her in colour coordinated cream Sherwani featuring gold embroidery and paired it with a red stole.
TMKOC star shared a couple of photos from his daughter's wedding on social media. In the picture, Niyati and Yashowardhan can be seen taking their nuptial vows.
The mother and father of Niyati were also dressed to the nines for the grand wedding celebrations. While Dilip Joshi looked stunning in a cream sherwani, his wife donned a red silk saree featuring heavy zari work.
Dilip and Niyati are father-daughter goals. In the click, the actor can be seen speaking to Niyati before her wedding. This intimate and candid moment of the actor with his daughter Niyati is heart-melting.