Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi daughter's wedding: 5 heartwarming moments from the festivities

Published on Dec 15, 2021 06:21 PM IST   |  25.1K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Adorable pictures from Dilip Joshi's daughter Niyati's wedding

    Adorable pictures from Dilip Joshi's daughter Niyati's wedding

    Dilip Joshi, who is best known for his iconic character Jethalal in the series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, took to social media to share some adorable pictures from his daughter's wedding. The actor welcomed the newest member of the family Yashowardhan who is a filmmaker. The wedding of Dilip's daughter Niyati finally took place at Nasik followed by a grand reception. The candid moments from Niyati and Yashowardhan’s Gujarati wedding cannot be missed. Here’s a round of adorable pictures from Dilip Joshi’s daughter’s wedding celebration.

    Photo Credit : Dilip Joshi/The Grape Studio's Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Father-daughter love

    Father-daughter love

    The wedding pictures of Niyati and Yashowardhan are doing rounds on the internet and the heartwarming moments of the father-daughter duo certainly melted everyone's hearts. In the click, Dilip Joshi and his wife seem emotional seeing their little girl in a bridal look.

    Photo Credit : Dilip Joshi/The Grape Studio's Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Here comes the happy bride and groom

    Here comes the happy bride and groom

    Dilip Joshi's daughter dazzled in a red and cream coloured saree with heavy zari embroidery work. She completed her look with a pair of earrings, a pearl neckpiece, and an elegant maang tika. The groom complemented her in colour coordinated cream Sherwani featuring gold embroidery and paired it with a red stole.

    Photo Credit : Dilip Joshi/The Grape Studio's Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Wedding rituals

    Wedding rituals

    TMKOC star shared a couple of photos from his daughter's wedding on social media. In the picture, Niyati and Yashowardhan can be seen taking their nuptial vows.

    Photo Credit : Dilip Joshi/The Grape Studio's Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Bride's mother and father

    Bride's mother and father

    The mother and father of Niyati were also dressed to the nines for the grand wedding celebrations. While Dilip Joshi looked stunning in a cream sherwani, his wife donned a red silk saree featuring heavy zari work.

    Photo Credit : Dilip Joshi/The Grape Studio's Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    A moment of joy

    A moment of joy

    Dilip and Niyati are father-daughter goals. In the click, the actor can be seen speaking to Niyati before her wedding. This intimate and candid moment of the actor with his daughter Niyati is heart-melting.

    Photo Credit : Dilip Joshi/The Grape Studio's Instagram