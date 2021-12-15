Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi daughter's wedding: 5 heartwarming moments from the festivities

1 / 6

Adorable pictures from Dilip Joshi's daughter Niyati's wedding

Dilip Joshi, who is best known for his iconic character Jethalal in the series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, took to social media to share some adorable pictures from his daughter's wedding. The actor welcomed the newest member of the family Yashowardhan who is a filmmaker. The wedding of Dilip's daughter Niyati finally took place at Nasik followed by a grand reception. The candid moments from Niyati and Yashowardhan’s Gujarati wedding cannot be missed. Here’s a round of adorable pictures from Dilip Joshi’s daughter’s wedding celebration.

Photo Credit : Dilip Joshi/The Grape Studio's Instagram