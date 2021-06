1 / 6

Dilip Kumar's lesser-known facts

Dilip Kumar, born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan, is a veteran actor and philanthropist. He has been praised for his phenomenal performances on-screen. The actor is often referred to as the “First Khan” and is credited for bringing the technique of method acting into Indian Cinema. Dilip Kumar made his debut in 1944 with the Bollywood movie, Jwar Bhata. He rose to fame in 1947 with the successful movie, Jugnu. Dilip Kumar holds the record of winning the Filmfare Award for Best Actor maximum number of times, till date. Having a successful career spanning over five decades, Dilip Kumar has appeared in over 60 movies and has a huge fan-base. Dilip Kumar always made the headlines for being in a relationship with Bollywood actor, Madhubala. But the couple never tied the knot. He went on to get married to the actor, Saira Banu in 1966. Dilip Kumar is considered as one of the last surviving great actors from the “golden age of Hindi Cinema”. Here are Dilip Kumar’s lesser-known facts that his fans need to know about. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla