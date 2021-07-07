Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Dilip Kumar
  4. Dilip Kumar passes away at 98: PHOTOS of the late actor sharing precious moments with Bollywood celebrities

Dilip Kumar passes away at 98: PHOTOS of the late actor sharing precious moments with Bollywood celebrities

Dilip Kumar was always respected by all the celebrities and he was often spotted spending time with Bollywood actors. Read ahead to take a look.
14280 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Dilip Kumar's pictures with Bollywood celebs

    Dilip Kumar's pictures with Bollywood celebs

    Actor Dilip Kumar’s death has left millions of fans heartbroken. Born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan, Dilip Kumar was a veteran Indian actor and philanthropist who had always been praised for his phenomenal work. In fact, he was referred to as the “First Khan” of Bollywood for bringing the concept of “method acting”. Dilip Kumar made his acting debut in 1944 with the Hindi movie, Jwar Bhata and rose to fame in 1947 with the commercially successful, Jugnu. Dilip had a very successful and long career spanning over five decades in which he appeared in over 60 Bollywood movies and gained a humongous fan-base. Dilip Kumar was hospitalised after complaining of breathlessness in June 2021, but the actor was discharged and sent home as he was recovering. Unfortunately, on July 7, 2021, Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98, leaving fans deeply saddened. Here are Dilip Kumar’s precious moments with other Bollywood celebs, who have immense respect for the legend. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Aamir Khan and Dharmendra

    Aamir Khan and Dharmendra

    Dilip Kumar gets clicked with Aamir Khan and Dharmendra at his book launch event.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 3 / 6
    Saira Banu

    Saira Banu

    Dilip Kumar was captured kissing the love of his life, Saira Banu on her cheek, expressing his love for her in public.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 4 / 6
    Kapil Sharma

    Kapil Sharma

    Kapil Sharma shared a picture of himself posing with Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar.

    Photo Credit : Kapil Sharma Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Shah Rukh Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan

    Dilip Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan got clicked having a conversation as they sat holding hands.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Amitabh Bachchan

    Amitabh Bachchan

    Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan shook hands as Big B helped him to walk.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images