Dilip Kumar passes away at 98: PHOTOS of the late actor sharing precious moments with Bollywood celebrities

Dilip Kumar's pictures with Bollywood celebs

Actor Dilip Kumar’s death has left millions of fans heartbroken. Born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan, Dilip Kumar was a veteran Indian actor and philanthropist who had always been praised for his phenomenal work. In fact, he was referred to as the “First Khan” of Bollywood for bringing the concept of “method acting”. Dilip Kumar made his acting debut in 1944 with the Hindi movie, Jwar Bhata and rose to fame in 1947 with the commercially successful, Jugnu. Dilip had a very successful and long career spanning over five decades in which he appeared in over 60 Bollywood movies and gained a humongous fan-base. Dilip Kumar was hospitalised after complaining of breathlessness in June 2021, but the actor was discharged and sent home as he was recovering. Unfortunately, on July 7, 2021, Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98, leaving fans deeply saddened. Here are Dilip Kumar’s precious moments with other Bollywood celebs, who have immense respect for the legend. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Amitabh Bachchan Instagram