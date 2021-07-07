Dilip Kumar Passes Away: PHOTOS of the evergreen actor with Saira Banu proves that their love is eternal

1 / 6

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar pictures together

Dilip Kumar was the first superstar of the Indian film industry. He was always praised for his performances onscreen and was often called the “First Khan”. The legendary actor was credited for bringing the technique of method acting into the world of Indian Cinema. Along with making the headlines for his great work in the Bollywood industry, Dilip Kumar’s love story with Saira Banu was also talked about a lot. The couple proved that “happily ever after” doesn’t only exist in fairytales but also in real life with their unconditional love for each other. Saira Banu has many a-times been spotted recalling and confessing that she has been in love with Dilip Kumar ever since she was only 12 and had left everything in the hands of god to write her faith. As Saira Banu became a well-known actor in the Indian movie industry, Dilip Kumar started spending more time with her and realized his love for her. Despite their age gap of 22 years, Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar went ahead to get married with the blessings of their families and had been married for over five decades. Dilip Kumar was hospitalized after complaining of breathlessness and was discharged after a couple of days as the actor was recovering. Unfortunately, on July 7, 2021, Dilip Kumar passed away at 7:30 am at the age of 98, leaving fans heartbroken and millions of people mourning his death. Here are pictures of Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar that will make fans believe that their love is eternal. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla