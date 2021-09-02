Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar: Fairy tale love story of the couple will leave fans awestruck

1 / 6

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar’s fairy tale love story

Bollywood has given the world ample of love stories, both on-screen and in real life. The fairy tale story of Saira Banu and late actor, Dilip Kumar is amongst one of Bollywood’s favourite real life romances. The two fought through all the controversies, proving that an age gap of 22 years means nothing in front of true love. The actor was very young when she tied the knot with the love of her life, who was a lot older than her. Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar promised each other to stay together for lifetime. Their love story has often left fans having a heartwarming feeling as it makes people believe that true love does exist. Here is Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu’s love story that would definitely leave fans in awe of them. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla