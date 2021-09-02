Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar: Fairy tale love story of the couple will leave fans awestruck

Bollywood has given the world ample of love stories, both on-screen and in real life. The fairy tale story of Saira Banu and late actor, Dilip Kumar is amongst one of Bollywood’s favourite real life romances. The two fought through all the controversies, proving that an age gap of 22 years means nothing in front of true love. The actor was very young when she tied the knot with the love of her life, who was a lot older than her. Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar promised each other to stay together for lifetime. Their love story has often left fans having a heartwarming feeling as it makes people believe that true love does exist. Here is Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu’s love story that would definitely leave fans in awe of them. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Saira Banu was only 16 when she looked at Dilip Kumar for the first time at the premiere of his movie, Mughal-e-Azam, and had a feeling that she is going to be his wife someday.
Saira rose to fame at a very young age by doing in the Bollywood industry, and even got a chance to act opposite many popular actors in the industry.
Naseem Banu, a successful actor herself and Saira Banu’s mother, played cupid as she is the one who made Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar realise that they are “made for each other” and got them closer.
Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar instantly felt a connection with each other after meeting a few times and love started to bloom between the two.
Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar tied the knot with each other in 1966 when they were 22 and 44, respectively, and stayed together in a happy and successful marriage, until Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7, 2021.