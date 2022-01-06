5 Times Diljit Dosanjh made style statements with his dapper looks

The dashing actor, singer and songwriter Diljit Dosanjh is loved by all for his super-stylish looks. Needless to say, he looks dapper in any outfit he dons. He has a brilliant sense of fashion which is always adored by his fans. The artist made his debut in Bollywood with the blockbuster film Udta Punjab in 2016. Just like movies and music, his fashion and style also have a unique taste. The actor is always ready to amaze everyone with his fashion statements and is not scared to pick bold prints and colours. Here are all the times Diljit Dosanjh sent the internet into a frenzy with his style statements.
There is only one dashing way to get the military fashion right and Dosanjh does it to every bit of perfection. He paired his dapper outfit with white sneakers to offset the striking prints.
Diljit Dosanjh certainly has a way of doing things uniquely. He opted for a white and black outfit and looked charming.
Sneakers are Diljit Dosanjh's favourite wardrobe staple and this time he paired them up with black trousers and a casual shirt.
The singer donned a grey suit and paired it with a neon turban to ace the look.
The singer looked perfect in hues of red and blue. He wore a striped T-shirt and blue jeans and paired them with a blue hoodie and red shoes to complete the look.