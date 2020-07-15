Advertisement
When Diljit Dosanjh promoted his movie wearing a Gucci jacket worth more than 4 Lakh & pricey Versace shoes

When Diljit Dosanjh promoted his movie wearing a Gucci jacket worth more than 4 Lakh & pricey Versace shoes

Diljit Dosanjh promoted his movie Good Newwz donning a stylish casual look worth more than 5.5 lakh and his outfit surely had all our attention. See THROWBACK photos.
2824 reads Mumbai Updated: July 15, 2020 07:32 am
  • 1 / 8
    Diljit Dosanjh promoted Good Newwz wearing this pricey outfit

    Diljit Dosanjh promoted Good Newwz wearing this pricey outfit

    Diljit Dosanjh is making headlines yet again. Rumour has it that the heartthrob might be seen next in Ali Abbas Zafar's next. The film will be based on 1984 riots which might have the Punjabi Diljit Dosanjh playing the lead role. The actor surely won millions of hearts with his impeccable performance in the movie Good Newwz co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kiara Advani. He was also in news since the sequel of his 2018 movie, Soorma was announced by Hockey player Sandeep Singh. Sharing the news, the Hockey player turned Politician shared"Sandip took to Twitter to announce the sequel and wrote, “After the Success & love showered by all on Soorma now starting with The Onward Journey of Sandeep Singh as Singh Soorma with my Bro and Producer Deepak Singh. Seek Ur Blessings and support.” The 2018 film had Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in the leading roles. The actor meanwhile, recently shared a heartfelt post on his social media on the completion of his 2-year anniversary of his film Soorma. He posted a photo and shared a touching passage about what the film meant to him. The Punjabi singer turned actor is loved for his sweet, innocent nature and of course his talent. Having back to back Punjabi hits, the actor also shared glimpses of his next album titled GOAT on his Instagram where the actor enjoys immense fan following. Known for his impeccable taste in luxury wear, today we have these snaps of the actor promoting Good Newwz in style and this look apparently costs him more than 5 lakh.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    What he wore for the event

    What he wore for the event

    Diljit kept his look super casual with oversized sneakers, denim pants and a bomber jacket as he appeared with his Good Newwz co stars.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    The cutest promotions

    The cutest promotions

    Akshay and Diljit were seen sitting a cradle as their leading ladies struck a pose with them.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    The actor's favourite obsession

    The actor's favourite obsession

    Diljit sported 'The Chain Reaction' in brown gold - a popular sneaker from the house of Versace.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    Can you guess the price of these shoes ?

    Can you guess the price of these shoes ?

    The actor luxe shoes had all our attention but the price will surely blow your mind, these sneakers from Versace are worth 995 USD which is Rs.75,006.33 in Indian currency.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 8
    But that's not all

    But that's not all

    The actor was seen wearing a bomber jacket in purple and off white from Gucci.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    The pricey look

    The pricey look

    His Gucci Blue and Off White Gucci Band Varsity Jacket was worth 6200 USD which is Rs.467376.15 in Indian currency.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    Style game strong

    Style game strong

    Hence his overlook costs him over Rs. 5.5 lakh and no wonder he is called the style king of Punjab. He surely knows how to keep his style game strong.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

