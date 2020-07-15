When Diljit Dosanjh promoted his movie wearing a Gucci jacket worth more than 4 Lakh & pricey Versace shoes

1 / 8

Diljit Dosanjh promoted Good Newwz wearing this pricey outfit

Diljit Dosanjh is making headlines yet again. Rumour has it that the heartthrob might be seen next in Ali Abbas Zafar's next. The film will be based on 1984 riots which might have the Punjabi Diljit Dosanjh playing the lead role. The actor surely won millions of hearts with his impeccable performance in the movie Good Newwz co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kiara Advani. He was also in news since the sequel of his 2018 movie, Soorma was announced by Hockey player Sandeep Singh. Sharing the news, the Hockey player turned Politician shared"Sandip took to Twitter to announce the sequel and wrote, “After the Success & love showered by all on Soorma now starting with The Onward Journey of Sandeep Singh as Singh Soorma with my Bro and Producer Deepak Singh. Seek Ur Blessings and support.” The 2018 film had Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in the leading roles. The actor meanwhile, recently shared a heartfelt post on his social media on the completion of his 2-year anniversary of his film Soorma. He posted a photo and shared a touching passage about what the film meant to him. The Punjabi singer turned actor is loved for his sweet, innocent nature and of course his talent. Having back to back Punjabi hits, the actor also shared glimpses of his next album titled GOAT on his Instagram where the actor enjoys immense fan following. Known for his impeccable taste in luxury wear, today we have these snaps of the actor promoting Good Newwz in style and this look apparently costs him more than 5 lakh.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani