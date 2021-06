1 / 6

Dimple Kapadia's lesser-known facts

Dimple Kapadia was born and brought up in Mumbai. Belonging to a wealthy family, Dimple aspired to become an actor at a very young age. She made her Bollywood debut at the age of 16 in 1973 with the teenage romance drama, Bobby. Before the movie could even release in the theatres, Dimple Kapadia tied the knot with actor, Rajesh Khanna and decided to quit acting. She returned to the movie industry with the intention to work in 1984, two years after she broke her marriage with Rajesh Khanna. With her work in her entire career, Dimple Kapadia has established herself as one of Bollywood’s greatest “female actors”. Dimple Kapadia is one of the first couple of actors who starred in women-centric Hindi movies and received a lot of praises for playing strong characters on-screen. Dimple Kapadia has been acknowledged with a National Award and over five Filmfare Awards, throughout her career. The actor has always been appreciated for her choice of characters and performances on-screen. Here are the lesser-known facts about Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia that her fans and followers need to know. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla