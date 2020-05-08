Dipika Chikhlia: Did you know she is a politician? Check out these interesting facts about the Ramayan star

1 / 9

Interesting facts about Ramayan fame Dipika Chikhlia

Dipika Chikhlia is and will always remain one of the iconic actresses of Indian television. She is all set to make a comeback on screen with a biopic on Sarojini Naidu. The actress shared the poster of the same on her social media. The poster features the actress' side profile as Sarojini Naidu. The poster's tagline reads: "Swatantrata ki nayika ki ek ankahi kahani (An untold independence movement heroine story)." Her show Ramayan, a show re-telecast almost 30 years after, has become the most-watched entertainment show in the world. The Coronavirus outbreak had a negative impact on the TV industry as well. With several hit TV shows canceling their shoots to follow the government's guidelines to be safe, there is a re-run of several classics including Ramayan. In a recent interview, when Dipika Chikhlia who played the role of Sita was asked which actors she wanted to see in Ramayan's Bollywood remake. She said that Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan will be a perfect pair to play Sita-Ram. While she wants Ajay Devgn to don the look of Ravan, she feels Varun Dhawan will justify Lakshman's role. Today we have some interesting facts about the actress' that you must know if you are a fan of Ramayan.

Photo Credit : Instagram