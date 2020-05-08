Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
DIPIKA CHIKHLIA
/
Dipika Chikhlia: Did you know she is a politician? Check out these interesting facts about the Ramayan star

Dipika Chikhlia: Did you know she is a politician? Check out these interesting facts about the Ramayan star

Dipika Chikhlia is all set to return to cinemas with Sarojini Naidu's biopic. Today have a look at these interesting facts about the Ramayan fame actress.
3330 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Interesting facts about Ramayan fame Dipika Chikhlia

    Interesting facts about Ramayan fame Dipika Chikhlia

    Dipika Chikhlia is and will always remain one of the iconic actresses of Indian television. She is all set to make a comeback on screen with a biopic on Sarojini Naidu. The actress shared the poster of the same on her social media. The poster features the actress' side profile as Sarojini Naidu. The poster's tagline reads: "Swatantrata ki nayika ki ek ankahi kahani (An untold independence movement heroine story)." Her show Ramayan, a show re-telecast almost 30 years after, has become the most-watched entertainment show in the world. The Coronavirus outbreak had a negative impact on the TV industry as well. With several hit TV shows canceling their shoots to follow the government's guidelines to be safe, there is a re-run of several classics including Ramayan. In a recent interview, when Dipika Chikhlia who played the role of Sita was asked which actors she wanted to see in Ramayan's Bollywood remake. She said that Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan will be a perfect pair to play Sita-Ram. While she wants Ajay Devgn to don the look of Ravan, she feels Varun Dhawan will justify Lakshman's role. Today we have some interesting facts about the actress' that you must know if you are a fan of Ramayan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Meet her husband

    Meet her husband

    She is married to Hemant Topiwala,[ who is the owner of Shingar Bindi and Tips and Toes cosmetics.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    She rejected magazine shoots during Ramayan

    She rejected magazine shoots during Ramayan

    Dipika and her costars Arun and Sunil were offered huge amount of money for sensual photo shoots for leading magazines but they never took such offers.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    She loves to read

    She loves to read

    The actress uses her free time to indulge herself into some good books.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    She is a politician

    She is a politician

    The actress turned politician for Bharatiya Janata Party in 1991.

    Photo Credit : facebook

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 9
    She grew up in Bandra

    She grew up in Bandra

    The actress grew up in the posh Girnar Apartments Bandra.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Method acting to its best

    Method acting to its best

    In order to get to the niche of her character in Ramayan she always wore saree even off sets.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Meet her daughters

    Meet her daughters

    The actress is a proud mom to two beautiful daughters, Nidhi Topiwala and Juhi Topiwala.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    She acted along side Ayushmann Khurrana

    She acted along side Ayushmann Khurrana

    She played the role of Yami Gautam's mother in the movie Bala.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Kiara Advani: From sequin to satin, the actress\' envious collection of dresses will make your jaws drop
Kiara Advani: From sequin to satin, the actress' envious collection of dresses will make your jaws drop
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Anniversary Special: THESE photos prove they are the coolest couple of Bollywood
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Anniversary Special: THESE photos prove they are the coolest couple of Bollywood
Asha Negi: 15 Stunning photos of the Baarish 2 star that will make you fall in love with her
Asha Negi: 15 Stunning photos of the Baarish 2 star that will make you fall in love with her
Tara Sutaria\'s obsession for co ord sets is evident with these amazing outfits she sported, Check them out
Tara Sutaria's obsession for co ord sets is evident with these amazing outfits she sported, Check them out
Samantha Akkineni to Tamannaah: Stunning red outfits donned by South stars which ruled the internet; See Pics
Samantha Akkineni to Tamannaah: Stunning red outfits donned by South stars which ruled the internet; See Pics
Elon Musk: Did you know he was the inspiration for Tony Stark\'s character? Here are facts of the billionaire
Elon Musk: Did you know he was the inspiration for Tony Stark's character? Here are facts of the billionaire

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement