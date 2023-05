Gauahar Khan

Popular diva Gauahar Khan is on cloud nine as she is all set to embrace motherhood soon. Gauahar is married to Zaid Darbar and they are among the most popular celebrities in the industry and have a massive fan following too. Since they announced their pregnancy, the couple is seen enjoying every day of it and also giving a sneak peek to their followers. Gauahar and Zaid got married to each other in December 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. After almost 2 years, the couple announced their pregnancy in December 2022. The duo had shared an animated video with their fans and had revealed that they were all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. This announcement took the internet by storm, and fans, and friends all showered love on the couple.