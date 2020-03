1 / 8

Dipika Kakar's no makeup photos

Dipika Kakar is one of the popular actresses of TV. With hard work and talent, she has earned a name for herself in the industry. She previously won hearts with her performance in a TV show, Sasural Simar Ka. The actress is always making headlines due to her personal life and ongoing show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. Speaking of her show, Dipika's chemistry with her co-star Karan V Grover is loved by many. As per recent reports, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will be going off-air soon and fans have been rooting for the show to not go off-air. However, the decision has already been made. On the personal side, Dipika is living her married life to the fullest with husband Shoaib Ibrahim. She is also very active on social media. The actress keeps sharing her stunning photos on Instagram. She also often shares her no makeup photos. The actress is highly praised by her fans and followers for flaunting her natural beauty. Check out her photos sans makeup!

Photo Credit : Instagram