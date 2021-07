1 / 6

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim vacation pictures

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most adorable celebrity couples in the Indian television industry, who have often made headlines for their heart-touching and romantic love story. Dipika and Shoaib met each other for the first time on the sets of their television daily soap, Sasural Simar Ka. At the time, Dipika Kakar was already married. Her marriage ended in 2015, and it is then that the 2011 reel-life couple started to get close and know each other better. After Shoaib Ibrahim left the daily soap, the two realized their love for each other and after dating each other for three years, they made their relationship public. In February 2018, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim tied the knot with each other in a nikah ceremony and have been living their fairytale love story. They have often been spotted sharing pictures of themselves sharing precious romantic moments together and going on vacations to be with each other and spend some quality time. Here are pictures of Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim vacationing with each other, that will make you want to pick up your bags and travel. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram