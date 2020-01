1 / 9

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim set major couple goals

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been together for a long time now. The couple started falling for each other when they worked together on a TV show Sasural Simar Ka. After a lot of obstacles, the couple soon got married and has lived happily ever since. Dipika and Shoaib are very active on social media and they keep sharing a lot of cute pictures on their Instagram. They make us want to fall in love everytime we see them at events, parties or other public appearances. They are truly couple goals and we have a bunch of super cute goofy pictures of them for you. Check it out.

Photo Credit : Instagram